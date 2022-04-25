Best deodorants for women to prevent odour and keep you fresh all day long

The intense heat waves in the summer season can tire anyone easily and also make one prone to feeling low and irritable. Body odour induced by sweating is another major concern for most of us during this season. This explains why some of us even dread going to group workout sessions for the fear of excessive sweating and bad body odour. To combat all these troubles, a deodorant with a pleasant scent can prove both uplifting and refreshing. Deodorants go a long way in making us feel fresh and cool all day long. For this summer season, we have prepared a roundup of deodorants for women with light, fruity and floral scents that you will take to instantly. Not only will they free you of the worry of body odour, but will also impress your olfactory senses.

All the picks are travel-friendly, thanks to their compact size. Some of them are also antiperspirant. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to take a look at our options.



Beverly Hills Polo Club Women Nine Deo

This Beverly Hills’ deodorant for women is what you need to keep fresh and cool in summer heat. A floral, fruity fragrance it has notes of Cashmere wood, Vanilla, Musk, Amber, Honeysuckle, Orange blossom, Raspberry, Sorbet, among others. Its invigorating scent lasts for long and keeps body odour at bay. It comes in a stylish packaging and thanks to its small size packaging, you can carry it in your everyday bag to workplace or workout class.

B00EMYJC22

Marks & Spencer Women's Rose Roll On Deodorant

This roll-on deodorant from Marks and Spencer has an enchanting fragrance that you will love instantly. The floral scent of an English rose, this alcohol-free formulation will prevent body odour and keep you smelling fresh and cool. It is antiperspirant and comes in a cute packaging which you carry with yourself while on the move.

B08J12C3L9

Nike Up Or Down Deodorant

This deodorant for women comes infused with an aromatic fragrance that can serve as the instant pick-me-up. One spritz of it will fill you with freshness and optimism. You can carry it with you in your travel or commute bag to always smell like fresh flowers.

B00A3M1UFE

United Colors of Benetton Deodorant

With notes of Bergamot grapefruit, Neroli, Jasmine and Rose, this deodorant for women from United Colors of Benetton will prove to be good for your olfactory senses. It gives a significant boost to one’s confidence and is best-suited for everyday wear. Bask in its musky scent and enjoy the feel of feeling of freshness all day long.

B07B354BH6

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.