Best exercise bikes help burn fat from the comfort of one's home

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Exercise bikes are a type of stationary bicycle that can be used for indoor exercise. They provide a low-impact cardiovascular workout and are a convenient alternative to outdoor cycling. Exercise bikes come in two main types: upright and recumbent. Upright bikes are designed to mimic the feel of a traditional road bike, while recumbent bikes have a larger seat and backrest, making them more comfortable for long workout sessions.
Exercise bikes are equipped with adjustable resistance, allowing you to increase the intensity of your workout. They also often have digital displays that show metrics like speed, distance, calories burned, and heart rate. Exercise bikes are a popular choice for people of all ages and fitness levels, as they can be used for a range of activities, from light pedaling to high-intensity interval training. They are also a good option for those with joint pain or injuries, as they do not put pressure on the knees, hips, or back.
We have curated a list of such exercise bikes for your perusal. Do take a look at the list and add them to your cart.
Reach AB-110 Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle
This exercise cycle is a versatile piece of fitness equipment that is perfect for home gyms. It has a moving or stationary handle and comes with a back support seat and side handle for extra support. The resistance is adjustable, and the cushioned seat adds comfort during long workout sessions.
beatXP Vortex Energize 1M Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Workout
This bike is a full body workout gym fitness cycle machine that provides a challenging workout with adjustable cushioned seat and moving handles. This exercise cycle is perfect for those looking for a compact and intense workout. It comes with a 6-month warranty and is available in black. The air resistance system makes it an ideal choice for those looking for an intense cardio workout.
SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym
This bike is a versatile exercise cycle designed for a full body workout. It features adjustable resistance, height-adjustable seat with a backrest, and dual action for a more intense workout. The DIY installation makes it easy to set up in your home gym, and its sturdy construction ensures durability.
PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike
This bike is a versatile exercise bike designed for home workouts. It features a back support system to ensure a comfortable workout experience. With its dual action design, you can engage both your upper and lower body while pedaling, making it a full-body workout. Made with high-quality materials, this machine ensures durability and longevity. It is easy to use, with a simple and intuitive console display, making it suitable for all fitness levels.
Fitkit FK2000 Flywheel
This bike is a high-quality exercise machine that features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to track their progress and access trainer-led sessions. With a maximum weight capacity of 120kg and free at-home installation, this spin bike is perfect for a wide range of users. The 13.22lbs flywheel provides a smooth and stable ride, while the adjustable resistance levels make it easy to increase the intensity of your workout. Whether you're a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting out, this bike is a great choice for anyone looking to improve their cardiovascular health and fitness.
|Product
|Price
|Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Resistance | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym
|₹ 7,999
|beatXP Vortex Energize 1M Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Workout with Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Moving Handles | Full Body Workout Gym Fitness Cycle Machine With 6 Months Warranty (Black)
|₹ 5,399
|SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat with Back Rest (DIY Installation)
|₹ 6,682
|PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike with Back Support System for Home Workout, black
|₹ 7,590
|Fitkit FK2000 Flywheel 13.22lbs, Max Weight 120kg Bluetooth Enabled Exercise Spin Bike with Free At Home Installation and Trainer Led Sessions by cult.sport
|₹ 12,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.