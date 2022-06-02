Sign out
Best eye cream is one that fights ageing signs head on 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 02, 2022 13:30 IST

Introduce eye creams in your skincare routine early as the skin there is especially sensitive. Read on to see our top picks.

Eye creams help keep puffiness and other ageing signs at bay.

We all know how sensitive the skin under the eye region is. It deserves special nourishment and care, as it is more prone to forming ageing signs like dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. Hence, to keep your skin supple and hydrated and ensure it looks youthful as ever, eye creams come into the picture. Formulated with the goodness of natural ingredients, potent herbs and essential oils like Hyaluronic acid, Almond oil, retinol, peptides and Niacinamide, the formulations provide your under eye skin with deep nourishment that it so richly deserves. Besides, in view of the work demands and other demands, most of us are struggling to cope with the increasing screen time, which also takes a toll on the health of our under eye skin. To combat all this, eye creams play a major role in skincare routine and are therefore a must-have skincare essential on your dressing table.

There are a number of under eye creams available online. To help you shortlist the best, we have curated a list below of our favourite picks. All formulations tackle ageing signs head on and ensure to keep your skin well hydrated. To take a look at our selections, scroll down.

Innisfree Perfect 9 Repair Eye Cream

This eye cream offers plenty of benefits. From hydrating the skin, firming it, keeping anti-ageing signs at bay to making it smooth and soft, this formulation can work wonders for your under eye area skin. Enriched formulated with Lingzhi mushroom from Jeju Island it deeply moisturises the area, resulting in supple and radiant skin. It comes in a stylish packaging and can help you get younger-looking skin.

Innisfree Perfect 9 Repair Eye Cream EX
3,000


Forest Essentials Intensive Eye Cream

This under eye cream from Forest Essentials is designed to reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles, giving you youthful and supple skin. Formulated with the goodness of potent herbs and essential oils, it works on reducing the dry and dehydrated lines visible under the eye region. Besides, it comes in an eco-friendly packaging and helps in toning and firming the skin.

Forest Essentials Intensive Eye Cream with Anise, 15g
2,895


Skin Expertise Revitalift Eye Cream

This eye cream is formulated to keep wrinkles at bay and firm the skin. This advanced formula contains pro-retinol that fights the formation of ageing signs like dark circles, fine lines etc. Effective in getting you a younger and radiant-looking skin, this formulation will hydrate your skin deeply and keep it supple at all times. Besides, you will be able to see the results manifest in the form of smooth and soft skin within weeks.

Skin Expertise Revitalift Complete Eye Cream -14g/0.5oz
18% off
3,022 3,699


Farmstay Farm Stay Intensive Eye Cream

This cream has been specially formulated by a Korean brand that is known for its innovative skincare and beauty products. It contains active ingredients derived from natural sources that result in healthy and glowing under eye skin. It has great reviews too, bearing testimony to the effectiveness of this under eye cream. Besides, there is no nasty chemical present in this formulation.

FARMSTAY Farm Stay Escargot Noblesse Intensive Eye Cream 50g/1. 76oz
23% off
3,057.82 3,975


Yugard Under Eye Cream

This under eye cream is formulated to lighten the skin under the eye region. It works on reducing the appearance of pigmentation and dark spots. Suitable for all skin types, this formulation is paraben-free. It can be used by both men and women. It keeps the skin under the eye area as supple and hydrated. Besides, it also works on keeping the other ageing signs at bay.

YUGARD UNDER EYE CREAM Sun Pharma for Skin Lightening, Pigmentation
12% off
1,140 1,299


At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

