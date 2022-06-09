Best eye creams for dark circles help restore moisture, boost collagen 

Dark circles can affect both young and old but do not need medical intervention.

One of the most common skincare issues faced by many is the problem of dark circles around the eyes. They make the face look dull and tired and are likely to draw a comment from others. There can be many reasons that contribute to this problem, the most common being eyestrain and fatigue, dehydration, lack of sleep and ageing. When the eye comes under strain, for instance, from looking at computer screens for long, the blood vessels under the eyes tend to get enlarged and hence the skin around them appear dark. As part of ageing process, there is fat reduction and less collagen production around the eyes which leads to decrease in skin's elasticity. As a result dark blood vessels under the eye start to show. This particular condition doesn't need any medical intervention. Also, there are number of products available in markets that work on many of these problems and show results too. We have put together a list of such products that you might find interesting. Price of eye creams at a glance:

Product Price The Moms Co. Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles for Women & Men ₹ 332.00 Mamaearth Bye Bye Dark Circles Under Eye Cream ₹ 366.00 Dermatouch Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles ₹ 466.00 MCaffeine Coffee Under Eye Cream with Free Eye Roller ₹ 515.00 Bella Vita Organic EyeLift Under Eye Cream Gel for Dark Circles ₹ 260.00

The Moms Co. Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles for Women & Men This is a holistic eye cream that works on all aspects of eye health - dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness. It comes enriched with Shea butter and Avocado oil, both of which help work as antioxidants and in the cleansing process. It also contains Chia seed oil, coffee oil, and vitamins B3 and E. Hyaluronic acid and Chia seed oil in this cream work on dark circles, providing rich hydration to the under eye area and restoring moisture loss.

Mamaearth Bye Bye Dark Circles Under Eye Cream This cream has been especially formulated to work on dark circles and soothing the sensitive skin around the eyes. Cucumber and peptides are known to have skin lightening and tightening properties. This cream works on diminishing unwanted dark circles caused due to melanin and iron deposit, stress and pollution. It also contains Hawkweed and Daisy extracts, both of which work on what the makers call ‘the appearance of dark shadows’ to brighten up the face.

Dermatouch Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles Here's another cream that works on all under eye cream issues like fine lines, dark circles, wrinkles and puffiness. It also helps in brightening the skin around the eyes and in production of cellulite. This cream reduces appearance of dark circles and protects the sensitive area under eyes from sunlight. It also helps detoxify and intensely moisturize the under eye area.

MCaffeine Coffee Under Eye Cream with Free Eye Roller This cream is also an all-round eye cream and works on several issues simultaneously - fine lines, provides hydration and nourishment, reduces dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles. It comes enriched with active ingredients like coffee, vitamin E, caffeine, White Water lily, sweet Almond oil, Hyaluronic acid and Caramel. It also comes with an eye roller that helps you reduce dark circles.

Bella Vita Organic EyeLift Under Eye Cream Gel for Dark Circles This cream should be specifically used for its anti-ageing, skin-hydrating and moisturising qualities and is known to work on hydrating the skin, reducing dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles. It also provides essential vitamins that the skin needs. It is a blend of coconut, Bakuchi, Aloe Vera and vitamin E. The last, vitamin E, is known to lighten skin and helps treat dark circles while Bakuchi contains natural retinol that improves skin's elasticity.