Best face cleansers for men go deeper to cleanse and hydrate skin

Summary:
If you have been paying heed, then you would have noticed that a host of advertisements today are especially targetted at men in the beauty and skincare segments. One of the earliest were skin whitening creams that drew some criticism. Ever since, there has been a steady flow of products in the market, especially designed for men.
In this article, we shall talk about face cleansers for men. Think of our parents generation - all that one saw when it came to skin cleaning was a soap. However, in recent times, we hear of face cleansers - they could be in a gel form, as a liquid or in a cream formulation. This also brings us to the question - just why should such beauty and skincare products be branded differently for men and women? Well, the answer is simple - the quality of the skin. As per various researches, men's skin is thicker than women's. Hence, cleansers for men need to be of a different composition. Also, men tend to be far more negligent about skincare than women. Hence, it has been noticed that, in some cases, such skincare products may have strong (not harsh or severe!) ingredients as compared to those for women.
Face cleansers are a necessity today as they help in multiple ways - remove dirt and grim, excess oil and dead cells and, in some cases, also give protection from sun damage. We have curated a list of such products that we are sure you will find very useful. Scroll on to discover our list of some of best face cleaners (face washes in most cases) on Amazon.
Villain Men's Ultra-Hydrating Face Cleanser
This cleaner is a face wash which comes in the form of a cream. The makers say that not only does it clean the face, it is also a refreshing and soothing cream. It provides deep nourishment and comes with seaweed extracts in it. It is a hydrating cleanser as the Seaweed contained in it, rebalances moisture level and results in spotless skin. It helps remove dead skin cells, deep-seated impurities and excessive oils to give you a masculine shine. You can expect an 8% discount on this product.
mcaffeine Men, Women's Coffee Natural Hydrating Face Wash
This face wash, available in the form of a gel, is a gender neutral one and can be used by both the sexes. It works in three ways - it deeply cleanses the skin, removes oil and dirt and hydrates the skin. All in all, sustained use of it can reveal a fresh glow in the face. It comes with the following ingredients - coffee and caffeine (mainly responsible for cleaning), White Water Lily (soothes inflammation and reduces fine lines), Seaweed (reduces dark spots) and Aloe Vera (hydrates and nourishes). On purchase, you can get a 15% off on this product.
The Man Company Activated Charcoal Tan Removal Cleansing Gel
This face wash, available in the form of a gel, counts activated charcoal as its chief cleansing agent. Using it regularly can give you an even skin tone, keep excess oil at bay, minimise and unclog pores and improve skin texture. Here's what is inside it - charcoal (cleans pores and removes excess oil), black pepper (exfoliates dead skin and has antioxidant properties) and Bergamot (gives an even tone and reduces dark and age spots). You get a good 21% off on it on purchase.
NIVEA Men Face Wash
This face wash, that comes in the form on a cream, is especially formulated to deep clean and remove dark spots. It comes loaded with vitamin C (known for its skin lightening properties), along with Ginko and Ginseng extracts. All of these come together to give your a cleaner, clearer and healthier face. This unscented product is completely free of any alcohol. There is a 44% discount on this product.
Qraa Men De-Tan Cleanser For Men
This face cleanser for men, which comes in the form of a gel, doubles up as a skin lightening and brightening gel. On can pretty much call it a de-tan cleaner. It is enriched with natural cleansing agents like Tea Tree and Clove oil, that work magic on the skin and also provide instant smoothening and whitening benefits. It has been prepared using 12 rare ingredients, all of which work to hydrate, nourish, heal, whiten and lightening the skin. It is completely free of all kinds of nasties. You can get a discount of 59% off on this product.
|Product
|Price
|Villain Men's Ultra-Hydrating Face Cleanser
|₹299.00
|mcaffeine Men, Women's Coffee Natural Hydrating Face Wash
|₹349.00
|The Man Company Activated Charcoal Tan Removal Cleansing Gel
|₹349.00
|NIVEA Men Face Wash
|₹225.00
|Qraa Men De-Tan Cleanser For Men
|₹350.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.