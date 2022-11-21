Best face creams for men moisturise and increase skin's elasticity

Come winters and our skin starts to feel stretched and yearning for some cream. The dryness makes the skin feel parched. Some parts of it, over a period of time, feel rough too. Well, it is time to take to cream in a big way. Of all the parts of the body, the part that takes maximum beating is our face. That is so as it is exposed to the elements while other parts are covered. Which is not to say that our hands and feet are any less prone to dryness, but the face becomes rather obvious.

Another reason why creams are so vital for the skin at large and face in particular is ageing. As age advances, so do our skin woes - lack of sebum (fat or oil content) affects skin's elasticity and leads to formation of wrinkles. There are added issues like fine lines, dullness of skin, dark spots and pigmentation. When it comes to men, creams should be such that they penetrate deep into the skin as shaving makes men's skin thicker than that of women.

We have curated a list of such creams for men. They are from trusted brands. Take a look.

NIVEA Men Crème

This cream comes with one special ingredient - Hyaluronic acid - known as the magic potion for skin. It also contains Licorice extracts that prevents dryness and hydrates the skin. It has a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly. They are also suitable for all skin types. It is also specially designed for men.