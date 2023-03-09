Story Saved
Best face creams for men moisturise and increase skin's elasticity

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 21, 2022 17:09 IST
Face creams for men help deal with the loss of water and oil in the skin. They hydrate the skin and help in slowing down the ageing process.

Face creams for men is complete package - they help moisturise the skin, work on reversing age related issues.

Come winters and our skin starts to feel stretched and yearning for some cream. The dryness makes the skin feel parched. Some parts of it, over a period of time, feel rough too. Well, it is time to take to cream in a big way. Of all the parts of the body, the part that takes maximum beating is our face. That is so as it is exposed to the elements while other parts are covered. Which is not to say that our hands and feet are any less prone to dryness, but the face becomes rather obvious.

Another reason why creams are so vital for the skin at large and face in particular is ageing. As age advances, so do our skin woes - lack of sebum (fat or oil content) affects skin's elasticity and leads to formation of wrinkles. There are added issues like fine lines, dullness of skin, dark spots and pigmentation. When it comes to men, creams should be such that they penetrate deep into the skin as shaving makes men's skin thicker than that of women.

We have curated a list of such creams for men. They are from trusted brands. Take a look.

NIVEA Men Crème

This cream comes with one special ingredient - Hyaluronic acid - known as the magic potion for skin. It also contains Licorice extracts that prevents dryness and hydrates the skin. It has a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly. They are also suitable for all skin types. It is also specially designed for men.

NIVEA Men Crème, Dark Spot Reduction, Non Greasy Moisturizer, Cream with UV Protect, 75 ml
19% off 162 199
POND'S Men Oil Control Face Crème

This is a hydrating face cream which also contributes in oil control (by absorbing excess oil). It also helps in tightening pores and reducing dark spots. Sustained use can give one a non-oily fresh look. This cream also comes enriched with vitamin B3+. It also helps prevent oil secretion by skin.

POND'S Men Oil Control Face Crème (Cream), 55 g
180
The Man Company Hydro Power Face Cream Gel

This cream comes enriches with a special ingredients - Hyaluronic acid and blueberries. It gives a 72-hour hydration to skin. This rich mix of Hyaluronic acid and Blueberry gives your skin an instant kick of moisturisation and radiance. It is a lightweight and absorbs rapidly into your skin without making it oily or sticky.

The Man Company Hydro Power Face Cream Gel with Hyaluronic Acid and Blueberries | Soothes and Hydrates Skin | Non Sticky - 50gm
46% off 215 399
Blue Nectar Men Face Cream

This cream is natural skin brightening cream which is also an anti aging cream for men. Its special ingredient is Turmeric, while it also contains Saffron and Sandalwood. This is a skin brightening cream which helps in improving the appearance of uneven skin tone, dark spots and wrinkles. It also fights all signs of ageing and improves the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, crow's feet and smile lines.

Blue Nectar Men Face Cream, Natural Skin Brightening Cream, Anti Aging Cream for Men with Sandalwood, Saffron and Almond Oil (14 Herbs, 50g)
12% off 855 975
Himalaya Anti-Wrinkle Cream for Men/Women

This cream is specially designed as anti-wrinkle cream and contains Aloe Vera and grapes. Sustained use of it can help reduce wrinkles, fine lines and age spots. It helps moisturises and smoothens the skin. It also contains Sandalwood and lemon, both ingredients that are good for skin health.

Himalaya Anti-Wrinkle Cream for Men/Women with Aloevera & Grapes | reduce wrinkles, fine lines & age spots | Clinically tested AHA-rich formula | No Alcohol-No Parabens | For Normal to Dry skin| 50g
30% off 176 250
Price of face creams for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
NIVEA Men Crème 199.00
POND'S Men Oil Control Face Crème 180.00
The Man Company Hydro Power Face Cream Gel 399.00
Blue Nectar Men Face Cream 975.00
Himalaya Anti-Wrinkle Cream for Men/Women 250.00

