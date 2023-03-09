Story Saved
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best face masks for skin pigmentation lighten skin tone using organic items

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 15, 2022 11:53 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Face masks and packs today come with a host of organic and natural ingredients that pack benefits for the skin and face. One of them is their ability to remove pigmentation.

product info
Face masks are an effective way of removing tan, dark spots and pigmentation.

Are you in your early 40s and have suddenly noticed a dark patch near your eye? Did you just camouflage it some foundation but are now worried that the patch seems to be growing? Well, you are not alone - a large of women are prone to pigmentation in their middle ages as ageing process sets in. The process that causes these dark patches to appear is called pigmentation.

Pigmentation is the darkening of skin when the pigment called melanin is secreted in greater volume. This can severely dent one's beauty. In some extreme cases, particularly when the skin is sun damaged, it can lead to cancer. Pigmentation is caused by several reasons - exposure to sun, hormonal influences, age and skin injuries or inflammation (say for example caused by acne).

In an ideal world one must stay away from any such situation that can act as a trigger. However, that is not always the case. Thankfully, there are a number of options available to tackle this issue. Yes, pigmentation can be reduced significance. Face masks are one such product.

We have put together a list of such face masks from Amazon. Take a look.

Mystiq Living Specials - Green Coffee Blemish Clear - Face Mask For Glowing Skin

While this face mask packs many benefits, its central benefit is tan, pigmentation and dark spots removal. Sustained use can lead to skin brightening, giving radiance and glow to the face. It also works in deeply cleansing the skin and works on reducing bacterial infection. It is formulated using Ayurvedic ingredients and includes green coffee, licorice, sandalwood and turmeric.

cellpic
Mystiq Living Specials - Green Coffee Blemish Clear - Face Mask For Glowing Skin | Detan Removal Pack | Face Pack For Tan Removal | Oil Control, Acne, Pimples, Blemishes, Pigmentation & Brightening | Ayurvedic Formulation-100 GRM
36% off 349 549
Buy now

TYC - TRUST YOUR CHOICE Brightening Red Clay Mud Face Mask

This face mask is made using red clay, which works as a face brightening agent. It helps purify, clean and nourish the skin. It reduces patchy skin tone giving you a radiant glow and beautiful skin tone. This face mask is made using ingredients like Shahtoot, Badam Tailam and Jaitoon Ka Tel, all of which are rich in antioxidants.

cellpic
TYC - TRUST YOUR CHOICE Brightening Red Clay Mud Face Mask - Brightening & Glowing Skin | Lighten Scars, Repair Pigmentation, Glow & Bright, Tanning Free & Even Tone Skin - Quantity - 100g
44% off 279 499
Buy now

Ayuga 5% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Mask

This face mask has ben designed to give radiance to the face while nourishing it at the same time. It works towards reducing dark spots and pigmentation. It contains 5% Kumkumadi oil enriched with precious herbs like Saffron and Lotus extracts that help in reducing dark spots and pigmentation to reveal clear and rejuvenated skin. Apart from these two, it contains 28 other herbs.

cellpic
Ayuga 5% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Mask with Saffron & Lotus Extracts for Uneven Skin Tone, Dull Skin, Pigmentation & Dark Spots | Face Pack | 50g
20% off 399 499
Buy now

Biotique Fruit Brightening Depigmentation & Tan Removal Face Pack

This is a fruit-based brightening, depigmentation and tan removal pack. Regular use will see your skin reclaim its soft, smooth, youthful tone and texture. It comes infused with 100% pure botanical extracts. It is made from a blend of juices of pineapple, tomato, lime and papaya. It also helps in reducing dark spots.

cellpic
Biotique Fruit Brightening Depigmentation & Tan Removal Face Pack For All Skin Types, 75gm
34% off 132 199
Buy now

Bella Vita Organic Ubtan Plus Face Pack

This is a skin brightening and lightening face pack which also helps in oil control. This is a face glow pack which is one of the best natural and certified toxin-free packs available. It helps in deep cleansing and reviving face naturally from the first use. This pack comes in sandalwood and rose fragrance. It also protects the skin from tan and saves it from excessive heat damage.

cellpic
Bella Vita Organic Ubtan Plus Face Pack for Glowing Skin, Oil Control, Acne, Pimples, Detan, Blemishes, Pigmentation & Brightening, with Applicator Brush 100 gm
22% off 311 399
Buy now

Price of face masks/packs for skin pigmentation at a glance:

ProductPrice
Mystiq Living Specials - Green Coffee Blemish Clear - Face Mask For Glowing Skin  549.00
TYC - TRUST YOUR CHOICE Brightening Red Clay Mud Face Mask 499.00
Ayuga 5% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Mask 499.00
Biotique Fruit Brightening Depigmentation & Tan Removal Face Pack 199.00
Bella Vita Organic Ubtan Plus Face Pack 399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 nutritious fish food products for your aquarium fish
These comfy dog beds are perfect for your cuddly pooch!
Anti tick anti flea spray for dogs
Best waterproof digital thermometers
Buying guide for best Philips toasters
health and beauty FOR LESS