Best face masks for skin pigmentation lighten skin tone using organic items

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Are you in your early 40s and have suddenly noticed a dark patch near your eye? Did you just camouflage it some foundation but are now worried that the patch seems to be growing? Well, you are not alone - a large of women are prone to pigmentation in their middle ages as ageing process sets in. The process that causes these dark patches to appear is called pigmentation.
Pigmentation is the darkening of skin when the pigment called melanin is secreted in greater volume. This can severely dent one's beauty. In some extreme cases, particularly when the skin is sun damaged, it can lead to cancer. Pigmentation is caused by several reasons - exposure to sun, hormonal influences, age and skin injuries or inflammation (say for example caused by acne).
In an ideal world one must stay away from any such situation that can act as a trigger. However, that is not always the case. Thankfully, there are a number of options available to tackle this issue. Yes, pigmentation can be reduced significance. Face masks are one such product.
We have put together a list of such face masks from Amazon. Take a look.
Mystiq Living Specials - Green Coffee Blemish Clear - Face Mask For Glowing Skin
While this face mask packs many benefits, its central benefit is tan, pigmentation and dark spots removal. Sustained use can lead to skin brightening, giving radiance and glow to the face. It also works in deeply cleansing the skin and works on reducing bacterial infection. It is formulated using Ayurvedic ingredients and includes green coffee, licorice, sandalwood and turmeric.
TYC - TRUST YOUR CHOICE Brightening Red Clay Mud Face Mask
This face mask is made using red clay, which works as a face brightening agent. It helps purify, clean and nourish the skin. It reduces patchy skin tone giving you a radiant glow and beautiful skin tone. This face mask is made using ingredients like Shahtoot, Badam Tailam and Jaitoon Ka Tel, all of which are rich in antioxidants.
Ayuga 5% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Mask
This face mask has ben designed to give radiance to the face while nourishing it at the same time. It works towards reducing dark spots and pigmentation. It contains 5% Kumkumadi oil enriched with precious herbs like Saffron and Lotus extracts that help in reducing dark spots and pigmentation to reveal clear and rejuvenated skin. Apart from these two, it contains 28 other herbs.
Biotique Fruit Brightening Depigmentation & Tan Removal Face Pack
This is a fruit-based brightening, depigmentation and tan removal pack. Regular use will see your skin reclaim its soft, smooth, youthful tone and texture. It comes infused with 100% pure botanical extracts. It is made from a blend of juices of pineapple, tomato, lime and papaya. It also helps in reducing dark spots.
Bella Vita Organic Ubtan Plus Face Pack
This is a skin brightening and lightening face pack which also helps in oil control. This is a face glow pack which is one of the best natural and certified toxin-free packs available. It helps in deep cleansing and reviving face naturally from the first use. This pack comes in sandalwood and rose fragrance. It also protects the skin from tan and saves it from excessive heat damage.
|Product
|Price
|Mystiq Living Specials - Green Coffee Blemish Clear - Face Mask For Glowing Skin
|₹549.00
|TYC - TRUST YOUR CHOICE Brightening Red Clay Mud Face Mask
|₹499.00
|Ayuga 5% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Mask
|₹499.00
|Biotique Fruit Brightening Depigmentation & Tan Removal Face Pack
|₹199.00
|Bella Vita Organic Ubtan Plus Face Pack
|₹399.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.