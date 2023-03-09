Best face moisturisers for men are those that hydrate skin, remove pigmentation

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Winter season is not usually considered the time to use moisturisers. Afterall, these are lighter than creams in formulation and, in the winter season, our skin needs more oil-based creams as dryness is a natural occurrence during this period. Having said so, dryness is caused not only because of lack of oil (sebum) in the skin but also due to lack of water in the body. Hence, in the winters the body actually gets dehydrated.
The skin, therefore, is always in need of water. Hence, the need for moisturiser, which is lighter than a cream in oil content but with a higher water content. Moisturisers also happen to be non greasy and fast absorbing and those for men are formulated to go deep into their skin, which is thicker than that of women, thanks to shaving.
But there are many products available online. We have curated a list of products available on Amazon. Take a look and even buy some.
Garnier Men, Moisturiser, Brightening and Anti-Pollution
This is a brightening moisturiser for men with dull skin. This is a lightweight and invisible formula enriched with purifying Green Tea and brightening lemon extracts. It also protects the skin from pollution and increases skin's glow. It also contains vitamin C which works wonders in rejuvenating the skin. It slows down early stages of skin ageing, prevents sun damage and works on reducing the emergence of wrinkles, dark spots and acne.
NIVEA Men Crème, Dark Spot Reduction, Non Greasy Moisturizer
This cream is specifically formulated for men's skin and is a daily use moisturiser. It has a light formula which is non-greasy and fast-absorbing. It contains Licorice extracts and UV filters that helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, giving you clear and hydrated skin. It is suitable for usage on all types of skin.
The Man Company Daily Moisturising Summer Cream
This cream comes enriched with Shea Butter and vitamin E and is meant to be a moisturising and hydrating cream. Vitamin E, contained in it, works as a moisturiser, helps soften dry skin and is effective against damage done by ultra violet rays to the skin. Similarly Shea Butter reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also makes the skin firm and is particularly good for sensitive skin because of its moisturising properties.
The Man Company Coffee Face Moisturiser
Here's another moisturiser that comes enriched with Coffee Arabica and Shea Butter. These two ingredients nourish the skin with hydration and remove hyperpigmentation. This moisturiser also helps against Sun damage and blemishes, the latter resulting in an uneven skin tone that can make one’s face look dull. This moisturiser removes dark spots and hyperpigmentation helping one have an even skin tone.
L'Oreal Paris Men's Expert Vita Lift 5 Moisturiser
This is an anti-ageing and hydrating moisturiser. It has a non-greasy and non-sticky texture that dissolves rapidly into skin. It helps combat five signs of fatigue: dryness, tightness, dullness, slackening and roughness. It is enriched with anti-aging actives, including Pro-Retinol, which is a powerful anti-wrinkle ingredient. It reduces appearance of wrinkles while illuminating skin.
|Product
|Price
|Garnier Men, Moisturiser, Brightening and Anti-Pollution
|₹149.00
|NIVEA Men Crème, Dark Spot Reduction, Non Greasy Moisturizer
|₹399.00
|The Man Company Daily Moisturising Summer Cream
|₹349.00
|The Man Company Coffee Face Moisturiser
|₹349.00
|L'Oreal Paris Men's Expert Vita Lift 5 Moisturiser
|₹1,800.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.