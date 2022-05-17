Best face moisturisers provide hydration, they also soothe sensitive skin

Summary:
Many of us have grown up believing that creams for face and skin are only for the winters. But that is not true. Our skin needs nourishment and hydration all through the year. In the winters, excessive dryness leads to the need for replenishing oil content of the skin. In summers too, our skin can get dry. The need, however, is more for moisture in the skin rather than oil. That brings us to the importance of moisturisers. Unlike creams, most moisturisers are lightweight as they are water-based and get easily absorbed into the skin. While they make the skin supple, they are mostly non-sticky and non-oily formulations.
If we have convinced you about the importance of moisturisers, then online platforms like Amazon can be a good place to begin your search. There are many well-known brands listed on it from Ponds, Lakme, Mamaearth to Biotique. We have put together a list of such products for your convenience. Do take a look and decide.
WOW Skin Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Face Moisturizer
This moisturiser contains Apple Cider vinegar and is an oil-free face moisturiser. It also contains beetroot extracts and hyaluronic acid. All these ingredients help hydrate and soften the skin. This oil-free, quick-absorbing moisturiser helps to maintain moisture barrier of your skin without making it greasy. It also helps calm down redness and acne and soothes the skin.
Minimalist 3% Sepicalm With Oats Moisturizer for Face
This is a lightweight moisturiser which contains Shea butter, which does an effective job of locking moisture inside the skin. It absorbs quickly and does not feels sticky or oily on the face. It is also ultra hydrating. It also contains Oat extract, Colloidal Oat, Squalane, vitamin B5 and amino acid to further nourish and calm skin.
Simple Kind to Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser
This skin replenishing moisturiser is formulated to instantly double your skin's hydration for up to 24 hours, making it silky, smooth and keeping it nourished all day long. It comes enriched with glycerin, allantoin, pro vitamin B5 and Bisabolol (an ingredient in cosmetics) to nourish, moisturise and hydrate the skin. Its non-greasy formula leaves the skin feeling soft, plump and healthy.
Lakme 9To5 Matte Moist Mattifying Moisturiser
This moisturiser contains pure Green Tea extracts. Despite its lightweight formulation, it gives a 12-hour moisture cover and a 12-hour oil control. It works to instantly mattify the skin. This is a unisex cream.
Pond's Light Moisturiser
This moisturiser is ideal for dry skin and comes with a 24-hour moisture lock. This is a lightweight and non-oily formula. It spreads easily and absorbs instantly, leaving the skin feeling soft with non-oily fresh glow. It is a vitamin E enriched moisturiser, meant for nourishing care for face, hands and body.
Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer
This is a non comedogenic face moisturiser, meant for acne-prone skin that helps effectively moisturise the face and keep pimples away. Not only that, it also reduces the reoccurrence of acne and pimples. This moisturiser feels light on the face as it is non-greasy product.
Biotique Morning Nectar Nourish & Hydrate Moisturizer
This comes in the form of a lotion. It easily absorbs into the skin, replacing the natural oils and moisture the skin loses every day. Its nourishing and hydrating actions give a soothing feeling, without leaving any greasy film. This lotion is suitable for all skin types.
