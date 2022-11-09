Best face pack for skin whitening: It lightens skin, it also fights age issues

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Indians have a weakness for fair skin - take a look at our matrimonial ads in newspapers and you will get the drift. The truth is whatever skin colour one is born with stays till the end. However, our skin does get affected in more ways than we can think. Pollution, stress, aging, exposure to sun among other factors can severely affect the skin colour. Any of these reasons can trigger an increase in melanin count in skin. As a result, pigmentation, tanning and dark spots can be out constant companions. And nowhere it is as pronounced as on the face.
Having said so, it is not as one can't reverse such skin issues. A safe and an easy way to undo such issues is to take to face masks meant for skin whitening. It is also super simple to use - all one needs to do is apply it on the face, keep it on for a while and then wash it off or wipe it with a cloth. The best bit is that it also is easily available.
We have curated a list of such products from Amazon which you should definitely take a look at.
Biotique Bio Milk Protein Whitening & Rejuvenating Face Pack
This face pack not only lightens skin tone it also works in dealing with wrinkles. It comes enriched with pure extracts of milk protein, wheat germ, Almond oil, honey and seaweed, all of which moisturise and revitalize the skin. Milk protein is nature's moisture booster and lightening agent. History has it that Cleopatra would bath in it.
Vaadi Herbals Saffron Skin Whitening Face Pack
This face whitening face pack comes enriched with saffron. For those of us who are unaware one of the best benefits of saffron is skin whitening. Saffron contains magical antioxidants including vitamin C, along with anti-inflammatory ingredients which can lighten pigmentation and scars. This pack also contains Lemongrass oil and Manjistha. You can get a 25% off on this product on buying it now.
Dr.Rashel WHITE SKIN FACE PACK For Skin Whitening
The benefits of this product include skin lightening and whitening. This face pack comes enriched with vitamin B3 which is present in this face pack in form of Niacinamide. Benefits of using this pack include getting rid of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It also helps in dealing with wrinkles, oily skin, fine lines and dull skin. It is also fortified with clay (that absorbs oil) and arbutin (which protects from sun and prevents formation of dark spots).
Biotique Fruit Brightening Depigmentation & Tan Removal Face Pack
This herbs-rich face pack works wonders in brightening the face, doing away with pigmentation and in tan removal. Suitable for all skin types, its ingredients include Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth), Geru (garric), Yasad Hhasma (Yasad Bas), Tamator (lycopersicum esculentum or tomato), Ananas (Ananas c), Kikargaund (Acacia Arabica), this face mask is based on 5000-year-old Ayurvedic recipes.
Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack Mask for Fairness, Tanning & Glowing Skin
This face pack comes enriched with ingredients that help in skin lightening, brightening and moisturising. Saffron, contained in it, works as a skin lightening agent besides being anti-bacterial in nature. It naturally removes tan from skin and gives one a fairer and radiant look. Besides, it also contains turmeric. Free radicals present in the latter also aid in lightening skin tone.
|Product
|Price
|Biotique Bio Milk Protein Whitening & Rejuvenating Face Pack
|₹199.00
|Vaadi Herbals Saffron Skin Whitening Face Pack
|₹295.00
|Dr.Rashel WHITE SKIN FACE PACK For Skin Whitening
|₹250.00
|Biotique Fruit Brightening Depigmentation & Tan Removal Face Pack
|₹140.00
|Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack Mask for Fairness, Tanning & Glowing Skin
|₹499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.