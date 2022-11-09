Story Saved
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Best face pack for skin whitening: It lightens skin, it also fights age issues

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 09, 2022 11:28 IST
Summary:

Face pack for skin whitening helps not just in removing tan and pigmentation, it also deals with aging issues.

product info
Skin whitening face pack deal with tanning issues very well.

Indians have a weakness for fair skin - take a look at our matrimonial ads in newspapers and you will get the drift. The truth is whatever skin colour one is born with stays till the end. However, our skin does get affected in more ways than we can think. Pollution, stress, aging, exposure to sun among other factors can severely affect the skin colour. Any of these reasons can trigger an increase in melanin count in skin. As a result, pigmentation, tanning and dark spots can be out constant companions. And nowhere it is as pronounced as on the face.

Having said so, it is not as one can't reverse such skin issues. A safe and an easy way to undo such issues is to take to face masks meant for skin whitening. It is also super simple to use - all one needs to do is apply it on the face, keep it on for a while and then wash it off or wipe it with a cloth. The best bit is that it also is easily available.

We have curated a list of such products from Amazon which you should definitely take a look at.

Biotique Bio Milk Protein Whitening & Rejuvenating Face Pack

This face pack not only lightens skin tone it also works in dealing with wrinkles. It comes enriched with pure extracts of milk protein, wheat germ, Almond oil, honey and seaweed, all of which moisturise and revitalize the skin. Milk protein is nature's moisture booster and lightening agent. History has it that Cleopatra would bath in it.

cellpic
Biotique Bio Milk Protein Whitening & Rejuvenating Face Pack For All Skin Types, 50G
15% off 169 199
Buy now

Vaadi Herbals Saffron Skin Whitening Face Pack

This face whitening face pack comes enriched with saffron. For those of us who are unaware one of the best benefits of saffron is skin whitening. Saffron contains magical antioxidants including vitamin C, along with anti-inflammatory ingredients which can lighten pigmentation and scars. This pack also contains Lemongrass oil and Manjistha. You can get a 25% off on this product on buying it now.

cellpic
Vaadi Herbals Saffron Skin Whitening Face Pack, 70g
295
Buy now

Dr.Rashel WHITE SKIN FACE PACK For Skin Whitening

The benefits of this product include skin lightening and whitening. This face pack comes enriched with vitamin B3 which is present in this face pack in form of Niacinamide. Benefits of using this pack include getting rid of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It also helps in dealing with wrinkles, oily skin, fine lines and dull skin. It is also fortified with clay (that absorbs oil) and arbutin (which protects from sun and prevents formation of dark spots).

cellpic
Dr.Rashel WHITE SKIN FACE PACK For Skin Whitening, Skin Lightening, Dark Spot, Reduce Pigmentation (380 ml)
24% off 190 250
Buy now

Biotique Fruit Brightening Depigmentation & Tan Removal Face Pack

This herbs-rich face pack works wonders in brightening the face, doing away with pigmentation and in tan removal. Suitable for all skin types, its ingredients include Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth), Geru (garric), Yasad Hhasma (Yasad Bas), Tamator (lycopersicum esculentum or tomato), Ananas (Ananas c), Kikargaund (Acacia Arabica), this face mask is based on 5000-year-old Ayurvedic recipes.

cellpic
Biotique Fruit Brightening Depigmentation & Tan Removal Face Pack For All Skin Types, 100ml
29% off 99 140
Buy now

Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack Mask for Fairness, Tanning & Glowing Skin

This face pack comes enriched with ingredients that help in skin lightening, brightening and moisturising. Saffron, contained in it, works as a skin lightening agent besides being anti-bacterial in nature. It naturally removes tan from skin and gives one a fairer and radiant look. Besides, it also contains turmeric. Free radicals present in the latter also aid in lightening skin tone.

cellpic
Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack Mask for Fairness, Tanning & Glowing Skin with Saffron, Turmeric & Apricot Oil, 100 ml
10% off 449 499
Buy now

Price of face masks for skin whitening at a glance:

ProductPrice
Biotique Bio Milk Protein Whitening & Rejuvenating Face Pack 199.00
Vaadi Herbals Saffron Skin Whitening Face Pack 295.00
Dr.Rashel WHITE SKIN FACE PACK For Skin Whitening 250.00
Biotique Fruit Brightening Depigmentation & Tan Removal Face Pack 140.00
Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack Mask for Fairness, Tanning & Glowing Skin 499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

