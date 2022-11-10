Best face serums are ones that go deep into the skin to provide nourishment

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
The markets today are flooded with so many different types of beauty products that choosing one that suits our specific needs can be tricky. What's more is that even within a certain category, there are so many options that one can easily get confused. Think of products meant for the face as an example. Think of the number of advertisements that have bombarded your television sets about face creams, lotions, moisturisers and face serums.
One of the most obvious reasons for which one applies any of the above products is to combat winter dryness. But the truth is our face needs help on a host of other issues too. Pollution, stress, bad and irregular dietary habits and ageing can create havoc. A cream or a moisturiser is designed to provide a protective barrier for the skin and keep its moisture level and elasticity intact. However, a face serum, though lighter in consistency than a moisturiser or a cream, is intended to penetrate deeply into the skin to deliver targeted active ingredients. This is particularly true for serums that are meant to reverse the ageing process.
We have curated a list of such serums from Amazon which you should definitely check out. Some are meant to give you an instant glow, some are effective at removal of pigmentation and dark spots while others are designed to tackle acne marks. Take a look.
Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Face Serum for Radiant Skin
This face serum comes enriched with vitamin C and Turmeric. It is designed to give a radiant glow, thanks to vitamin C contained in it. Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that not just combats dark spots, but also helps in preventing melanin production. This reduces and reverses hyperpigmentation, acne spots and dark spots. Turmeric has the ability to brighten the skin. This serum also contains Squalane, a plant-derived super hydrating ingredient. It is a fast absorbing and non-greasy formulation.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Lightweight Face Serum
This serum contains Hyaluronic acid that is hydrating in character. Regular use of this serum can give a re-plumped, hydrated and youthful skin. It penetrates deeper into the skin to give visible results. It also helps in reducing fine lines. It has a non-sticky and lightweight texture which absorbs quickly into the skin with no leftover residue.
Garnier Skin Naturals Face Serum
This face serum is designed to increase skin's glow and reduce dark spots. It comes enriched with lemon extracts and 30 times more vitamin C (thank other products, claim the makers) that help effectively fight dark spots, a common ageing issue. The makers also say you can expect a brighter face after just three days of use. This can be used by people of all skin types.
Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum
This serum is meant for removal of pigmentation and dark spots. It also contains Alpha Arbutin, a naturally occurring antioxidant and skin brightener that is found in the bearberry plant. It is a lightweight formulation, which absorbs quickly leaving no sticky residue. This face serum is also effective against tanning. Regular use can give one a clear skin.
The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Face Serum
This serum contains Niacinamide, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that works to regulate the amount of acne-causing oil being produced in the skin. It also regulates skin tone and helps fade the red and brown acne marks. Its 10% Niacinamide (or vitamin B3) content also fights acne by keeping pores clean. It is also free of all kinds of nasties - paraben, sulfates, mineral oil etc.
|Product
|Price
|Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Face Serum for Radiant Skin
|₹349.00
|L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Lightweight Face Serum
|₹999.00
|Garnier Skin Naturals Face Serum
|₹549.00
|Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum
|₹549.00
|The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Face Serum
|₹249.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.