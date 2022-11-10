Best face serums are ones that go deep into the skin to provide nourishment

The markets today are flooded with so many different types of beauty products that choosing one that suits our specific needs can be tricky. What's more is that even within a certain category, there are so many options that one can easily get confused. Think of products meant for the face as an example. Think of the number of advertisements that have bombarded your television sets about face creams, lotions, moisturisers and face serums.

One of the most obvious reasons for which one applies any of the above products is to combat winter dryness. But the truth is our face needs help on a host of other issues too. Pollution, stress, bad and irregular dietary habits and ageing can create havoc. A cream or a moisturiser is designed to provide a protective barrier for the skin and keep its moisture level and elasticity intact. However, a face serum, though lighter in consistency than a moisturiser or a cream, is intended to penetrate deeply into the skin to deliver targeted active ingredients. This is particularly true for serums that are meant to reverse the ageing process.

We have curated a list of such serums from Amazon which you should definitely check out. Some are meant to give you an instant glow, some are effective at removal of pigmentation and dark spots while others are designed to tackle acne marks. Take a look.

Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Face Serum for Radiant Skin

This face serum comes enriched with vitamin C and Turmeric. It is designed to give a radiant glow, thanks to vitamin C contained in it. Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that not just combats dark spots, but also helps in preventing melanin production. This reduces and reverses hyperpigmentation, acne spots and dark spots. Turmeric has the ability to brighten the skin. This serum also contains Squalane, a plant-derived super hydrating ingredient. It is a fast absorbing and non-greasy formulation.