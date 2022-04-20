Best face toners for men: Keep your skin fresh and hydrated at all times

You may not have heard enough about face toners but don't take that to mean that this product is not important enough to include in your everyday skincare routine. In fact, this is one of those skincare essentials that can prove to be a game changer. The face toner is known to deep cleanse the skin from all dirt and impurities, nourish it, reduce the appearance of blemishes and redness and result in even tone and clear skin. It also helps in removing excess oil from skin without leaving it dry. If you're struggling with open skin pores, then also trust this product to tighten and minimise their size. Besides, it keeps skin hydrated, moisturised and replenished from within.A number of face toners are available online for men. To help you make quick selection, we have rounded up a few in our list below. Scroll down to take a look. nify herbal papaya toner with cucumber tonerThis face toner comes in the pack of two and is suitable for all skin types, especially the acne-prone skin. From replenishing the skin from within, keeping skin hydrated, tightening pores to reducing blemishes and redness, this formulation can be a game changer for your skincare routine. Besides, it also helps in removing excess oil and dirt, resulting in squeaky clean and fresh skin.

Aysun Rose Ultra Calming Mist TonerLooking to deep cleanse the skin from all dirt and impurities, then this face toner can prove effective. It moisturises, protects and refreshes the skin, making way for a glowing and clear skin. Super effective in shrinking the size of pores, this formulation is suitable for both men and women and all skin types.

Organic Harvest Neem Tulsi TonerThis Neem Tulsi toner from Organic Harvest is 100% organic and free from paraben and sulphate. It helps in minimising the size of pores and removing the excess oil. Suitable for all skin types, it deep cleanses the skin from all traces of dirt and other impurities. Enriched with the goodness of Neem and pure Tulsi extract, it comes loaded with potent fatty acid, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Emami Fair and Handsome Hexapro Professional Hydrating TonerThis toner is superb for hydration purpose. It nourishes and moisturises skin from deep within and reduces the appearance of open pores. Suitable for all skin types, it has been formulated especially for men. It contains no bleach and will result in clear, clean and supple skin.

Pilgrim Alcohol Free Red Vine Face TonerThis face toner has been formulated from the goodness of special ingredients and is devoid of paraben, sulphtae, SLS and mineral oil. It is suitable for all skin types and aids in detoxifying the skin, tightening the pores, maintaining the pH balance of skin and absorbing excel oil without causing dryness. It is a vegan and cruelty-free formulation that comes in the form of spray. A sure shot hack of uplifting a dry and dull skin, this toner can improve the unevenness of skin tone and result in glowing skin.

