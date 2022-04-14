Best face toners for oily skin: Remove excess oil and exfoliate skin gently

Does your skincare routine involve a cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen alone with no toner in between? Then you’ve got to read further to understand why face toners are important and what they do. Face toners help deeply cleanse the skin of dirt, which a cleanser may not be able to do always, hydrates it, balances the pH level and takes care of excess oil on skin, revealing a bright and radiant skin texture. Especially if you have oily and acne-prone skin, then a face toner can do you a world of good. It helps tighten the skin pores, exfoliate dead skin and soothes inflammation too. For a squeaky clean skin, incorporate toner in your skincare essentials now. It will prove to be a boon for your skin and you will be able to see the results over a period of time.

For best face toners for oily skin, we have prepared a list below to help you with quick selection. The products are all from coveted skincare brands and are all lightweight formulations free from alcohol, paraben, sulphate etc. Just know that this could be your hack to get that glowing skin. Scroll down for options.DERMATOUCH Alcohol Free Face Toner for Oily skin, Acne Prone, Normal Skin | With Salicylic acid and Glycolic acid, Pore Tightening toner for Glowing Skin - 200ML

This alcohol-free toner is good for people who have oily skin. It comes packed with the goodness of salicylic acid, niacinamide and glycolic acid and offers multiple skin benefits. From removing excess oil from pores, reducing the formation of acne, exfoliating dead skin cells to soothing inflammation, this toner is an excellent pick to reveal glowing skin. It tightens the open and enlarged pores and maintains the pH balance of the skin as well.

Minimalist PHA 3% Alcohol Free Face Toner, 150 ml | Pore Tightening & Mild Exfoliation For Oily, Acne Prone, Sensitive & Normal Skin | Hydrating Face Toner For Glowing Skin (Toner)

This fragrance- and alcohol-free formulation from Minimalist is formulated from glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid. It penetrates the skin and gently exfoliates it without triggering any irritation. Free from fragrance, silicones, sulphates, parabens, essential oils and dyes, this toner helps in tightening of pores and enhances the natural defence barriers of the skin. It is a lightweight formulation that gets absorbed easily into the skin, revealing a supple and glowing skin.

RE' EQUIL Pore Refining Face Toner, Alcohol Free Toner for Oily, Sensitive and Acne Prone Skin (100ml)

This pore-refining face toner comes in the form of oil. It has been formulated with the goodness of nine botanical extracts, including Witch hazel, and clinically proven actives. It has been dermatologically tested and is free from alcohol. It maintains the pH balance of the skin and helps tighten pores.

Kaya Clinic Acne Free Purifying Toner, Alcohol free Toner with Mandelic Acid & Niacinamide for combination, oily skin, 100 ml

This face toner is enriched with the goodness of Mandelic acid, Witch hazel and niacinamide. Best-suited for oily and acne-prone skin. It helps gently exfoliate the skin and unclog pores. Available in the form of a lotion, it is a mild formulation that doesn’t trigger any skin irritation. It also treats hyperpigmentation and has a soothing effect on the skin. Besides, it controls excess sebum and helps reveal bright and smooth skin.

