Best face wash for men: Say goodbye to every trace of dirt By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 19, 2022 17:23 IST





Summary: There are many face washes for men that do particularly well in cleansing and exfoliating the skin. Read on to see our top picks.

Opt for face washes that cleanse as well as moisturise the skin,

How many times do you wash your face in a day? Twice or thrice is usually the minimum number of times a man washes his face in a day. However, have you ever paused to think what ingredients are there in the face wash that you are using, or if it is designed for use by men? If you haven't, then it's time you do. The face wash you use should be effective in deep cleansing every trace of dirt and nourish the skin well too, resulting in squeaky clean and supple skin. Another vital point of consideration is that it should not interfere with you skin's natural barrier.

We navigated through an array of face washes for men that promise clear and supple skin with improved texture, reduced pore size, better complexion and so on. So, to make the right choice scroll through our list of options below. You may thank us later. Price of face washes for men at a glance:

Face wash for men Price MCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Wash ₹ 349.00 Garnier Men Turbo Bright Double Action Charcoal Facewash ₹ 261.00 NIVEA Men Face Wash ₹ 175.00 Deconstruct Salicylic Acid Oil Control Face Wash ₹ 278.00 WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash ₹ 399.00

MCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Wash This face wash comes enriched with the goodness of pure Arabica coffee, white water lily, among other such natural ingredients. It helps cleanse the skin deeply and reduce puffiness from it. It also moisturises your face for up to 24 hours. Free from harmful chemicals like SLS, paraben, mineral oil and more, it tones the skin and leaves it feeling soft and smooth.

Garnier Charcoal Facewash Enriched with the goodness of Charcoal, this Garnier face wash will remove every trace of dirt and impurities from your skin effectively. It also safeguards your skin from the nasty effects of pollution. Present in it is activated charcoal that is known to treat acne-prone skin very well. For a fresh-looking skin and radiant complexion, opt for this face wash.

Nivea Men Face Wash Treat your skin with a dose of instant nourishment with the face wash which comes loaded with the goodness of vitamins like vitamin C. It results in healthy and glowing skin and also reduces dark spots present on it considerably. Suitable for all skin types, this dermatologically approved formulation is just what you would want to feel fresh and confident.

Deconstruct Salicylic Acid Oil Control Face Wash If you struggle with oily skin woes, then this face wash with salicylic acid present in it can be your best bet. It is a light and effective gel cleanser that removes every trace of dirt and impurities, cleanses pores and removes blackheads. For a soft and even toned skin, you should try this out. Besides, you can see the results manifest in the form of improved skin texture and reduced pore size. It also restores the barrier of skin and ensures to keep it moisturised.

WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash Enriched with the goodness of Apple Cider vinegar, Aloe Vera extract and vitamins B5 and E, this foaming face wash prevents future breakouts and does a good job in cleansing the skin from every trace of dirt and other impurities. The natural vitamin E oil present in it repairs damaged skin, heals scars, fades blemishes and soothes redness. It is suitable for every skin type.