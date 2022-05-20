Best face wash for winter: Milk, cream-based ones work well in colder months 

Winters may still be a long time from now but it never hurts to know more and prepare well for the tough winter months ahead, particularly in the northern and the Himalayan regions of the country. Cold winter winds can easily rob your skin of moisture leading to dry and flaky skin. Cold temperatures and low humidity also see loss of essential oils from your skin along with moisture loss as your natural skin barrier comes under strain. Hence, it is essential to ensure that the face wash one uses, not only retains the moisture, but also does not strip away its natural oils.

Hence, unlike summers when gel-based face washes work best, one must opt for milk- and cream-based face washes in winters. Not only do they lock in moisture in the skin, they also nourish it and replenish oil content in the skin. While summer season sees a rush of gel-based face washes, if you have dry skin, cream- and milk-based face washes could be your best bet all year round.

Since gel-based face washes predominate now, we have done a deep dive into Amazon and found ideal winter face washes, especially for you. Do take a look.

Price of face washes at a glance: