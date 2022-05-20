Best face wash for winter: Milk, cream-based ones work well in colder months 

Summary:
Winters may still be a long time from now but it never hurts to know more and prepare well for the tough winter months ahead, particularly in the northern and the Himalayan regions of the country. Cold winter winds can easily rob your skin of moisture leading to dry and flaky skin. Cold temperatures and low humidity also see loss of essential oils from your skin along with moisture loss as your natural skin barrier comes under strain. Hence, it is essential to ensure that the face wash one uses, not only retains the moisture, but also does not strip away its natural oils.
Hence, unlike summers when gel-based face washes work best, one must opt for milk- and cream-based face washes in winters. Not only do they lock in moisture in the skin, they also nourish it and replenish oil content in the skin. While summer season sees a rush of gel-based face washes, if you have dry skin, cream- and milk-based face washes could be your best bet all year round.
Since gel-based face washes predominate now, we have done a deep dive into Amazon and found ideal winter face washes, especially for you. Do take a look.
|Product
|Price
|Nivea Face Wash
|₹149.00
|Plum Hello Aloe Skin Loving Face Wash
|₹219.00
|Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash
|₹207.00
|Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
|₹478.55
|NEUD Goat Milk Premium Face Wash
|₹480.00
Nivea Face Wash
It wouldn't be wrong to call this a milk wash, instead of a face wash. Milk is a natural cleanser, which deeply cleanses the skin without being harsh on it. It removes dirt and impurities while nourishing the skin to give it a healthy glow. This cream-based face wash also contains saffron which helps in cleansing and brightening the skin. Saffron unclogs pores, removes impurities like dirt, dust and sweat. It also reduces pigmentation and stimulates collagen production to brighten your skin.
Plum Hello Aloe Skin Loving Face Wash
This is a liquid face wash. The central ingredient in this product is Aloe Vera juice. This face wash is ideally suited for dry and sensitive skin. Aloe Vera is a mild cleanser which deep cleanse the face, without striping it of its essential oils or moisture. A small potion of this liquid is enough to work up a rich, gentle lather that cleans your face thoroughly.
Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash
This cream-based cleaner doubles up as a skin brightening cream as well. Blessed with the goodness of vitamin C and Turmeric, this product brightens the complexion while promoting collagen synthesis to give your skin youthful suppleness. Antioxidative properties of vitamin C as well as Turmeric reverse sun damage and even out skin tone. Vitamin C is also excellent at fighting free radical damage. This cream face wash is suitable for all skin types.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
This soap-free cleanser is particularly good for dry and sensitive skin, while people with normal skin can also use it. It comes in the form of a lotion and helps skin retain its moisture, while maintaining its pH balance. It includes ingredients like water, glycerin, Cetearyl alcohol, panthenol, Niacinamide, sodium benzoate and citric acid among others. What's more is that this lotion is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic.
NEUD Goat Milk Premium Face Wash
This goat milk face wash is naturally loaded with alpha hydroxy acids that remove dirt and dead cells and result in a rich glow on your face. This product deeply hydrates the skin; the small sized fat globules present in goat milk penetrate into the skin and moisturize it deeply, making it a naturally moisturising facewash. Capric and caprylic acids in goat milk act as natural agents that help slow down signs of ageing by neutralizing free radicals. It also promotes growth of new skin.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.