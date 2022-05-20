Best face wash for woman is one that removes dirt, hydrates skin and treats acne

A good face wash not only cleans the face, it also rejuvenates it.

The oppressive Indian heat can be damaging in several different ways. It can lead to severe health issues like heat stroke, dehydration, prickly heat, etc. It can also lead to excessive dryness on the face or result in acne, depending on how humid is the place. Dryness can make the skin dry and flaky and lead to premature ageing, while pimples can be painful and spoil the look of the face. In both the cases, what you need is a good face wash, which removes dirt, hydrates the skin and works on reducing acne and pimples. Face washes today come with many ingredients that work on the skin in many more ways. Like skin brightening elements. Ingredients like Kesar and Turmeric help reduce dark spots and remove tan. Some face washes help reduce blackheads. Many other face washes help purify, heal and soothe the skin. Amazon has many options in face washes. We have curated a list that you may find useful in case you decide to pick one for yourself. Take a look. Price of face wash of women at a glance:

Products Price Palmolive Brightening Foam Facewash ₹ 382.00 Biotique Papaya Deep Cleanse Face Wash ₹ 132.00 Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash ₹ 228.00 Lakme Blush & Glow Strawberry Gel Face Wash ₹ 156.00 Biotique Honey Gel Soothe & Nourish Foaming Face Wash ₹ 134.00

Palmolive Brightening Foam Facewash Palmolive's brightening face wash has a blend of Kesar and Roman Chamomile essential oil. It is a foaming gel which leaves a pleasant feel after application. It also helps reduce dark spots and prevent inflammation. This face wash moisturises the skin, gives it an instant glow and lightens pigmentation and tanning. This product uses 100% natural extracts and is suitable for use by all skin types.

Biotique Papaya Deep Cleanse Face Wash This face wash comes in the form of liquid. It is formulated in such a way that it dissolves dead surface cells. This liquid face wash purifies, deep cleanses, refines and illuminates the skin. It also eliminates skin flakes. It cleanses pores on the face, dissolves makeup and oil and reveal a fresh, polished and glowing complexion. It has been made using natural ingredients and 100% botanical extracts. It is suitable for all skin types.

Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash This Turmeric-based face wash is particularly good for skin lightening. It removes sun tan, repairs sun damage and gently exfoliates the skin. The way it works is that it uncovers skin's natural brightness by removing all signs of tan. Carrot seed oil removes the tan from the upper layers of skin and restores the natural fairness of the skin. Liquorice, contained in it, helps repair the sun damage caused by exposure to the harsh rays of the sun. Walnut beads gently exfoliate dead cells to reveal the natural glow.

Lakme Blush & Glow Strawberry Gel Face Wash This face wash from Lakme not only deep cleanse the skin, it also gives radiance and glow to the face. It comes enriched with goodness of rich strawberry extracts. Its fruit anti-oxidants and beads cleanse the skin, washing away dirt and other impurities. Apart from cleaning the face, it also gently exfoliates the skin leading to a brighter and cleaner face.

Biotique Honey Gel Soothe & Nourish Foaming Face Wash This face wash comes in the form of a gel and can be used by women of all skin types. It contains honey which is the nectar of life and is composed of healing, brightening sugars and minerals known to purify, heal and soothe the skin. It also contains vitamins B1, B2, C, B6, B5 and B3, as well as traces of copper, iodine and zinc. It comes in a tube and is very easy to use. It also has bark of Arjun tree and wild Turmeric. This face wash dissolves makeup and impurities, softens skin and helps lighten the complexion.