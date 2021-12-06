Best face washes for acne: Don't let skin woes, maskne ruin your day

We all have experienced maskne. With the threat of Covid looming large again in the wake of some people having tested positive for Omicron, it is time to raise our guard once again and mask up. While we do not mind masking up, some of us have a serious problem with maskne (the breakout of acne and pimples that we get after wearing masks for long durations). As if wearing masks wasn't tiring and irritating enough, we now have to deal with maskne.Well, while the Covid seems to refuse to leave us completely and be at peace, we can certainly keep maskne at bay.





Some face washes are formulated with natural and trusted ingredients with anti-bacterial properties that help keep acne at bay. Not just that, they are also good at treating the redness, itchiness and inflammation one experiences in the wake of getting acne.





To help you in this struggle to combat maskne, we are with you. And to help you, we have rounded up some best face washes for acne that will not only prevent acne-causing bacteria, but also result in a clearer and smooth skin. Take a look.





1. WOW Skin Science Anti Acne Face Wash

This face wash is infused with the goodness of premium bioactive ingredients like tea tree essential oil, extracts of neem leaf, mulberry and liquorice, hyaluronic acid, vitamins B5 and E, among other potent bioactives. It is particularly best-suited for acne-prone skin, as it works towards soothing skin and lightening the blemishes. It also helps in reducing the appearance of blackheads, whiteheads and scars. Also, if you experience redness and itching, then this face wash is a good pick, as it works towards that as well. The best part is it contains no parabens, sulfates, silicones and artificial colours.





2. Mamaearth Tea Tree Natural Face Wash for Acne & Pimples, 100 ml

This face wash has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of neem and tea tree. The formulation cleanses the skin deeply and also helps control pimples and acne by controlling the excess oil production. It leaves you skin feeling soft and hydrated after every wash. The extracts of neem present in it, which also has anti-bacterial properties, help detoxify the skin and remove dirt from skin pores. Also, the tea tree oil effectively prevent the breakout of pimples and zits. It is free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, phthalates and artificial colour.





3. mCaffeine Cappuccino Coffee Foaming Face Wash

This foaming face wash is best at killing 99.9% of acne-causing germs. It is suitable for all skin types and is formulated from the goodness of vitamin E and cinnamon extracts. Besides, controlling acnes, it also treats redness and inflammation on skin. Its fragrance is lingering and very soothing. It exudes the aroma of roasted coffee with spicy notes of cinnamon. Given coffee is rich in antioxidants, after every wash, one is likely to feel fresh and experience a rejuvenated and clearer skin. It also contains extracts of cinnamon and vitamin E. It is dermatologically tested and is FDA approved too. Besides, it is free from parabens, SLS and is also cruelty-fre





4. Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash

This 100% vegan face wash contains natural ingredients and is gentle on skin. It cleanses the skin deeply and is super effective at removing dirt and other impurities. The green tea present in it is rich in antioxidants and keeps the skin acne-free. And the glycolic acid results in brightening the complexion of the skin. This formulation is FDA approved and is free from mineral oil, SLS, and paraben. It is suitable to use all season round.





