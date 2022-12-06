Best face washes for pimples to reveal clear and smooth skin

Summary:
If you’re struggling to keep pimples at bay, then you need to introduce face washes in your skincare routine that can kill pimple-causing bacteria. Such face washes help in detoxifying the skin and clearing away every trace of impurities. They deep cleanse the skin and clear dirt from skin pores as well. We have rounded up some of the face washes that can help you in getting clear and smooth skin in no time. Some of them can even prevent formation of breakouts in the future.
The listed face washes have a pleasant smell infused in them. They are devoid of nasties like sulphate and paraben and are made from the goodness of natural ingredients. Scroll on to take a look at them and add them to your cart. Besides, you will be impressed with the results in no time. A happy and clear skin can be just a face wash away.
Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Wash
This face wash contains the goodness of Neem and Tea tree oil. It helps remove excess oil from the skin and every trace of dirt and dust as well. It also prevents breakouts of acne and pimples and purifies the skin from time to time. Suitable for all skin types, this one is dermatologically tested and free from sulphate, paraben, SLS and mineral oil.
POND'S Pimple Clear Face Wash
This Pond’s face wash reduces 99.9% pimple-causing bacteria and cleanses pores deeply from within. It is clinically proven to reduce blackhead. Suitable for use by both men and women, this face wash is perfect for everyday use and is a great skincare product. The results will be visible in no time. Besides, this one is suitable for all skin types.
Amway Attitude Clear Activ Pimple Control Face Wash
This face wash from Amway comes in the form of gel. It is best suitable for those with dry skin. With a pleasant Green tea fragrance, this one helps in removing dirt and impurities from the skin after every wash. It also detoxifies skin by getting rid of pimples. It is free from sulphate and also contains Licorice and Meadowsweet.
St Ives Tea Tree Pimple Clear Face Wash
This face wash helps in deep cleansing skin of impurities and dirt. It claims to remove 99.99% of pimple-causing bacteria. Infused with the goodness of 100% natural Tea tree extract and 2% Salicylic acid, this one is dermatologically tested and free from paraben, soap and alcohol. Besides, it is suitable for all skin types. A good formulation, this is just perfect for everyday skincare.
Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Pimple Clear Face wash
This face wash from Blue nectar is suitable for all skin types. It is free from sulphate and paraben and has a pleasant smell of Tea tree infused in it. This formulation will deep cleanse the skin and helps in fighting pimples and prevents the formation of future breakouts. It is made from the goodness of 9 Ayurvedic herbs like honey, Tea tree and Aloe vera.
|Face wash
|Price
|Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Wash
|₹449.00
|POND'S Pimple Clear Face Wash
|₹295.00
|Amway Attitude Clear Activ Pimple Control Face Wash
|₹392.00
|St Ives Tea Tree Pimple Clear Face Wash
|₹360.00
|Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Pimple Clear Face wash
|₹545.00
