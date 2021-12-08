Best face whitening creams for glowing skin: Now tackle pigmentation with ease

Ageing and pollution can have damaging effect on the skin. With ageing comes wrinkles, dark spots, loss of skin's elasticity and pigmentation. In recent years, researches have shown that pollution too leads to premature ageing. Air pollution, in particular, can lead to wrinkles and age spots. Stress can also add to skin woes, leading to overall dullness of the skin.

Indian women are particularly vulnerable to such issues, particularly those related to pigmentation, due to the high prevalence of ultra violet rays in tropical countries. Irregular lifestyle and work-life imbalance can also play a role in adding to stress.

Mercifully, there is help at hand - skin whitening creams. Their special ingredients go a long way in tackling all kinds of skin woes and combat age-related skincare challenges.

In case, you are unsure about which cream and brand to invest in, we have listed a couple of popular brands from Amazon, which will help you choose better.

1) UrbanBotanics Advanced Skin Radiance Face Cream that helps in Pigmentation removal cream, dark spots, age spots, blemishes - Whitening & Glowing Skin

This cream is specially designed to handle dark spots, uneven skin tone and pigmentation. It is meant to give you radiant skin. This face cream calms and relieves the skin, lightening the appearance of blemishes, dark spots, age spots, discolouration, hyper pigmentation and loss of skin flexibility. Its blend of key ingredients and antioxidants penetrate deeply into the skin and block darkening pigments from forming. It suits all skin types.

MRP: ₹399.00Deal price: ₹329.002) Organic Harvest Vitamin C Face Cream for Skin Whitening & Brightening

This cream has been prepared in such a way that it provides deep nourishment while brightening the skin tone. As a day cream, this vitamin C-enriched face cream hydrates and nourishes the skin. It seeps within the topical skin layer and restores moisture throughout the day without feeling the need for consistent reapplication.

Vitamin C also brightens the face. This is because of the antioxidant properties of vitamin C that do not let ‘free radicals’ (harmful elements) dull down the skin tone. Vitamin C also promotes cell regeneration, leading to replacement of dead skin cells with fresh skin cells. This cream also promotes collagen production.MRP: ₹695.00Deal price: ₹629.003) Athrav Pharma Skin Whitening Cream for All Skin Types

This cream has been formulated to deal with dark spots and pigmentation. It contains Olive oil, orange extract, wheat germ oil, glycerin and vitamin E. This whitening cream helps combat acne, fine lines and wrinkles and overall dull skin.Price: ₹595.004) Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel

This cream has been designed to give you a fresh and radiantly fair skin. It is made from multiple fruit extracts and is designed to give you a smoother and brighter skin. It is infused with the goodness of Saxifraga (a kind of plant; used to provide relief from any inflammatory-related skin condition) and milk enzymes.

Name Price UrbanBotanics Advanced Skin Radiance Face Cream ₹ 329.00 Organic Harvest Vitamin C Face Cream ₹ 651.00 Athrav Pharma Skin Whitening Cream ₹ 595.00 Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel ₹ 280.00

