Best facial toners for summer help tighten pores, remove oil and light up face  

In summers, the one organ that comes under tremendous stress is the skin. It is, after all, the largest organ in the body and most exposed to heat. A common problem all of us face is the issue of opening of skin pores. It is not, medically speaking, a serious issue but ranks high on beauty concerns. It leads to acne formation. And if the skin remains dirty, it can lead to pores getting clogged, resulting in blackheads or whiteheads.
Toning the face is one ritual that tends to get ignored in our regular beauty routine. But, it needs to be highlighted that applying toners in hot and humid weather in a good practice. A toner minimizes the appearance of pores on the face, temporarily tightens skin and removes oil and dirt without harming its moisture level.
Now, if you are new to the idea of toning your face and we have convinced you to give it shot or if you are pro and are in the mood to experiment, then we are here to help. We have put together a list of best facial toners from Amazon, which we think you will find handy.
TAC - The Ayurveda Co. 10% Niacinamide Face Toner
This face toner comes with the goodness of Triphala, Yashtimadhu, Niacianamide (vitamin B3), Aloe Vera and Glycolic acid. It is particularly effective at removing acne marks and spots. It also works to control and regulate oil secretion, resulting in blemish-free skin. It is alcohol-free mist, meant to hydrate the skin in summer and make it supple. Some of its other benefits also include acting on pigmentation and skin inflammations. Niacinamide calms the skin. Thanks to Yashtimadhu and Triphala, this toner maintains the skin's sebum production.
Lotus Herbals Rosetone Rose Petals Facial Skin Toner
Many of us are aware how rose water has been a part and parcel of the beauty regimen of our grandmothers for decades, without really knowing fully what it does. For one, rose water is a great toner. This product from Lotus hydrates and refreshes dull and tired-looking skin. It gets absorbs easily into the skin and helps it revive and moisturise from within. It also works well in removing makeup residue and pollutants. This toner works wonders for your face as it adds a soft and natural glow to the skin. What's more it that it also fights signs of premature ageing.
Minimalist PHA 3% Alcohol Free Face Toner
This toner is effective at tightening facial pores, even as it mildly exfoliates oily and acne-prone skin. This contains Polyhydroxy acid (03%), known to repair skin, exfoliate dead skin and reduce the appearance of skin damage. It also helps reduce pore size by removing congestion and balancing oil. This toner is free of the following: silicones, sulfates, parabens, essential oils and dyes. It is also non-comedogenic and alcohol-free.
Plum Green Tea Alcohol Free Toner
Here's another good option for those of us with oil and acne-prone skin. This toner is particularly useful as a summer beauty regimen as that it is the time when acne problem is at its most acute. It comes infused with Green Tea extracts that help stop the formation of new acne and kill the bacteria-causing acne from the root. It also contains Glycolic acid, which helps remove dead skin cells from the top layer of the skin. What you get by using this toner is clear, hydrated and even-toned skin. It is also free of all nasty things such as minerals, SLS and paraben. It is also non-comedogenic.
Good Vibes Rose Glow Toner
Here's another toner, which comes with the goodness of rose water. It balances pH levels (which is basically skin acidic level). Rose water works as an astringent, (it helps in causing the contraction of skin cells) and thereby, helps to tighten pores. Additionally, it is also rich in antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. This toner also adds a dash of hydration to the skin as rose water is full of revitalizing properties. Vitamin C and vitamin E, contained in it, give the skin a rich glow.
|Product
|Price
|TAC - The Ayurveda Co. 10% Niacinamide Face Toner
|₹296.00
|Lotus Herbals Rosetone Rose Petals Facial Skin Toner
|₹220.00
|Minimalist PHA 3% Alcohol Free Face Toner
|₹379.00
|Plum Green Tea Alcohol Free Toner
|₹312.00
|Good Vibes Rose Glow Toner
|₹143.00
