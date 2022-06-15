Best foundation for dry skin: Nourish your skin for glowy and dewy look

If you have dry skin then you should look for a foundation that packs in nourishing benefits for your skin. Yes, dry skin means flakiness, itchiness accompanied with dullness. So, it is imperative to opt for products that keep your skin hydrated and supple. There are formulations in foundations that cater to the woes of dry skin and make sure your makeup look is not marred by dullness or dryness. We navigated through a sea of options to shortlist products that are perfect for those with dry skin.

In our list below, you will find our curated picks. The best part about all of them is that they all have buildable formulations, moisturise the skin, are long-lasting in nature, free from chemicals etc. Some of them even come infused with the goodness of SPF that ensure protection to your skin from nasty UV rays. For all these reasons and more, you must try on our shortlisted products that will help you ace the makeup game. To take a closer look at options, scroll down.

Lakme Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation

This foundation from Lakme is enriched with the goodness of Moroccan Argan oil. It provides a medium coverage and results in dewy and radiant skin. It helps nourish the skin and keep it moisturised and supple. It has an amazing texture and is smooth in application. A must-have in your makeup collection if you're aiming to get a glowy and smooth skin.