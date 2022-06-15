Best foundation for dry skin: Nourish your skin for glowy and dewy look

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If you have dry skin then you should look for a foundation that packs in nourishing benefits for your skin. Yes, dry skin means flakiness, itchiness accompanied with dullness. So, it is imperative to opt for products that keep your skin hydrated and supple. There are formulations in foundations that cater to the woes of dry skin and make sure your makeup look is not marred by dullness or dryness. We navigated through a sea of options to shortlist products that are perfect for those with dry skin.
In our list below, you will find our curated picks. The best part about all of them is that they all have buildable formulations, moisturise the skin, are long-lasting in nature, free from chemicals etc. Some of them even come infused with the goodness of SPF that ensure protection to your skin from nasty UV rays. For all these reasons and more, you must try on our shortlisted products that will help you ace the makeup game. To take a closer look at options, scroll down.
Lakme Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation
This foundation from Lakme is enriched with the goodness of Moroccan Argan oil. It provides a medium coverage and results in dewy and radiant skin. It helps nourish the skin and keep it moisturised and supple. It has an amazing texture and is smooth in application. A must-have in your makeup collection if you're aiming to get a glowy and smooth skin.
L'Oreal Paris 24H Fresh Wear Foundation
This foundation from L'Oreal Paris is sweat-proof, water-proof and transfer-proof too. It is suitable for all skin types and is a buildable formulation that lasts all day long. It allows skin to breathe and blends in evenly into the skin, making sure your makeup looks fresh for long durations. It also comes packed with the goodness of SPF 25 to protect your skin from harmful rays.
Revlon Colorstay Liquid Foundation
This liquid foundation is an oil-free formulation with a matte finish type. It is specially suitable for dry skin and comes with the goodness of SPF 20 to protect your skin from nasty rays of the sun. A buildable formula, it gives skin the full coverage. Besides, it is a long-lasting formulation that is infused with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid.
Mamaearth Glow Serum
If you are looking for that dewy look, then this foundation serum is the best bet. It gives skin full coverage and is also suitable for all skin types, including dry skin. It has been clinically tested to last for as long as up to 12 hours. The best part is doesn't cake or crease and almost feels like second skin. It is formulated to give your skin a boost and making it look two time glowing that in normally is. Made with the goodness of vitamin C and Turmeric, it is a dermatologically-tested formulation.
Ruby's Organics Skin Tint Mattifying Liquid Foundation
This foundation provides a medium coverage to skin and has a shimmery finish type. Formulated with skin-loving and plant-based active ingredients, it gives nourishing benefits to skin. It has been specifically designed to withstand humid conditions. A vegan formulation, it is transfer-proof, cruelty-free and devoid of gluten, silicone, microplastic and artificial fragrance. It blends quickly into the skin and has a natural matte finish.
