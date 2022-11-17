Best foundations for dry skin: Get ones that hydrate the face

Foundation is among the most basic of makeup items that one can use. Effective in covering our flaws (think pimples, acne marks, dark circles) and at preparing a base of a more detailed makeup, it is a must have in your makeup kitty. After all, what does a foundation do? Well, it is used to create an even and uniform colour of our complexion, cover flaws and, sometimes, to change the natural skin tone.

That leads to the next question - can one foundation work for all skin types? The answer is ‘yes’ and 'no'. With regard to the former, there are foundations available in the market meant for all skin types. However, one can also find foundation for specific skin type. Just what kind is right for those of us with dry skin? In an ideal world, they should be ones that are liquid or cream based, certainly not powder ones. Using a liquid or cream-based one can ensure we avoid a cakey look as it contains moisturising properties and ingredients that draw moisture to the skin. The result is a soft and supple look.

The good news is that they are easily available on Amazon. We have curated a list of some of the best foundations meant for dry skin which you must check out. See here.

REVLON Matte Colorstay Liquid Foundation - Normal/Dry Skin

This is available in the form of liquid and oil and ideal for dry skin. This foundation can be worn for up to 24 hours. It is formulated to give a natural finish with medium coverage. This foundation also helps protects the skin from UV rays with SPF 20. It contains Hyaluronic acid that helps hydrate the skin. It is buildable to give full coverage.