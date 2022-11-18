Best foundations for dry skin: Get ones that hydrate the face

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Foundation is among the most basic of makeup items that one can use. Effective in covering our flaws (think pimples, acne marks, dark circles) and at preparing a base of a more detailed makeup, it is a must have in your makeup kitty. After all, what does a foundation do? Well, it is used to create an even and uniform colour of our complexion, cover flaws and, sometimes, to change the natural skin tone.
That leads to the next question - can one foundation work for all skin types? The answer is ‘yes’ and 'no'. With regard to the former, there are foundations available in the market meant for all skin types. However, one can also find foundation for specific skin type. Just what kind is right for those of us with dry skin? In an ideal world, they should be ones that are liquid or cream based, certainly not powder ones. Using a liquid or cream-based one can ensure we avoid a cakey look as it contains moisturising properties and ingredients that draw moisture to the skin. The result is a soft and supple look.
The good news is that they are easily available on Amazon. We have curated a list of some of the best foundations meant for dry skin which you must check out. See here.
REVLON Matte Colorstay Liquid Foundation - Normal/Dry Skin
This is available in the form of liquid and oil and ideal for dry skin. This foundation can be worn for up to 24 hours. It is formulated to give a natural finish with medium coverage. This foundation also helps protects the skin from UV rays with SPF 20. It contains Hyaluronic acid that helps hydrate the skin. It is buildable to give full coverage.
Blue Heaven Fresh & Flawless, Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation
This foundation contains hydrating Hyaluronic acid. This is idea for dry skin. This also contains SPF 25 and has PA +++ rating for protection against UV and sun protection. It is enriched with vitamin E and has anti-oxidant properties. It is skin tint foundation. It is an anti pollution product. It gives natural look and is lightweight and radiant.
Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation
This foundation is meant for all skin types and gives a dewy finish. It is available in the form of a serum. It comes enriched with vitamin C and turmeric and is formulated for 12-hour. It is designed for a long stay. Vitamin C is a trusted antioxidant, which fights free radical damage and brighten the skin. Turmeric, loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidants, gives the skin a natural glow.
Biotique Natural Makeup Magicare All Day Liquid Foundation
This foundation is available in the liquid and good for people with dry skin. It gives full coverage and a natural finish. This is also meant for skin brightening. It is meant more for people with fair and light skin tone. This is an all-day liquid foundation. This is definitely a must-have in your makeup kit.
Lenphor Luminous Liquid Foundation
This is a foundation meant for flawless coverage for all types of skin. Hyaluronic acid, present in it, helps hydrate the skin. It also has anti-ageing properties and is a good option for long-lasting face makeup. Since it is a liquid foundation, it is ideal for dry skin. It gives smooth finish and a flawless coverage.
