Best glucometers to keep check on blood sugar levels

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 27, 2023 19:04 IST

Summary:

Glucometers help monitor an important aspect of health. They come in compact sizes and hence portable.

Glucometers are an important tool to monitor your blood sugar levels.

A glucometer is a device that is used to measure the amount of glucose, a type of sugar, in a person's blood. A small and portable device, one must keep this device handy at all times. Some glucometers can store and track results over time, and some are able to connect to a smartphone or computer to provide data analysis and tracking.

There are different types of glucometers available in the market. Some come with additional features such as blood glucose level tracking, data analysis and connectivity to other devices. It is important for users to understand the instructions and use the device correctly for accurate results.

Read on to see our top picks. They come from trusted brands.

OneTouch Select Plus Simple Glucometer
This glucometer is a medical device used to measure the amount of glucose in a person's blood. Simple and easy to use, it can help people keep track of their glucose levels. It is available in compact size and is portable too. It comes with 10 free strips and 10 sterile lancets. The makers claim the reading it gives is accurate.

Accu-Chek Instant S Blood Glucose Glucometer Kit
This glucometer kit is a complete self-monitoring system for people with diabetes. It comes with a vial of 10 test strips and 10 lancets. A small and portable device, you can monitor blood sugar levels on the go. It is easy to use and accurate. It is a pain-free testing device. Besides, it is also lightweight.

Dr. Morepen BG-03 Gluco One Glucometer Combo
This glucometer combo is a complete blood glucose monitoring system that includes a glucometer and a pack of 50 test strips. The glucometer is a portable device that you can carry with you at all times. Easy to use and accurate, this one can produce results in 5 seconds flat. It features a large display screen that can store up to 300 test results.

Dr TrustFully Automatic Blood Sugar Testing Glucometer Machine
The device has a large backlit display that makes it easy to read the results. It allows users to set an alarm for taking the measurements. It produces results in 5 seconds flat. It is a small, lightweight and portable device. It gives early warning if your ketones are rising or are out of balance in your blood.

Control D Glucometer with 50 Strips
This glucometer comes with 50 strips. It is easy to use and just takes 5 seconds to produce results. The blood sugar monitor and lancing device both come with a slight touch ejection to release used strips and lancets. Its results are accurate and reliable too. The lancing device has five depth settings, you can choose as per your requirements.

Price of best glucometers at a glance:

 GlucometersPrice
OneTouch Select Plus Simple Glucometer  1,147
 Accu-Chek Instant Blood Glucose Glucometer  799
 Dr. Morepen BG-03 Gluco One Glucometer Combo  1,514
 Dr TrustFully Automatic Blood Sugar Testing Glucometer Machinez  1,800
 Control D Glucometer with 50 Strips  1,498

Topics
Health Care Personal Care
