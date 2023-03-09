Best glucometers to keep check on blood sugar levels

A glucometer is a device that is used to measure the amount of glucose, a type of sugar, in a person's blood. A small and portable device, one must keep this device handy at all times. Some glucometers can store and track results over time, and some are able to connect to a smartphone or computer to provide data analysis and tracking.

There are different types of glucometers available in the market. Some come with additional features such as blood glucose level tracking, data analysis and connectivity to other devices. It is important for users to understand the instructions and use the device correctly for accurate results.

OneTouch Select Plus Simple Glucometer

This glucometer is a medical device used to measure the amount of glucose in a person's blood. Simple and easy to use, it can help people keep track of their glucose levels. It is available in compact size and is portable too. It comes with 10 free strips and 10 sterile lancets. The makers claim the reading it gives is accurate.