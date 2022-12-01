Sign out
Best hair growth tonics for men in India nourish roots and hair follicles

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 01, 2022 19:05 IST

Summary:

Men ought to take to hair tonics, especially designed for hair growth, in order to combat hair fall. Read on to know more.

Hair growth tonics for men control hair fall and nourish follicles.

Hair fall hits men as much as it affects women. While with the fairer gender, the bigger concern is thinning, with men the bigger worry is baldness. Why do men lose hair? Well, it is usually a combination of reasons - heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions or a normal part of ageing.

However, this does not mean that hair loss and balding can't be stopped. Most researches show that regaining the original hair volume may be difficult, but there are products, available in the market, that can augment a certain amount of hair growth.

The good news is that many of these products are easily available online across several e-commerce websites. We have bunched together some of them for your perusal. We are certain you will like them. Take a look.

Man Matters 3% Redensyl Hair Tonic with Biotin & Saw Palmetto for Men

This hair tonic comes with, what the makers call, a breakthrough ingredient and contains 3% Redensyl. This wonder ingredient reduces hair fall, nourishes hair and is available in the form of protein and antioxidants. This hair tonic contains Biotin, an essential vitamin that helps strengthen hair, Saw Palmetto, a DHT Blocker, and Rosemary, which is required for healthy hair. It has been especially designed for men which increases blood flow to the scalp and reduces hair fall.

Man Matters 3% Redensyl Hair Tonic with Biotin & Saw Palmetto for Men | Reduces Hair Fall, Promotes Hair Development | DHT Blocker | Paraben Free | Safe and Easy to use | 60ml
7% off
650 699
Buy now

PROTOUCH Biotin & Collagen Hair Growth Drops

This tonic, available in the form of drops, has been formulated to promote hair growth and control hair fall. This tonic contains ingredients that promote growth namely Biotin, collagen, Redensyl, Anagain and Procapil and onion extracts. Sustained use can assist in new hair growth, reduce hair loss and result in healthier and fuller hair growth. It strengthens and nourishes roots and hair follicles and comes enriched with herbal extracts.

PROTOUCH Biotin & Collagen Hair Growth Drops | With Redensyl, Anagain, Procapil & Onion Ext | Promotes hair Growth | Hair Fall Control | For Men & Women | For All Hair Type (Pack of 2)
27% off
1,099 1,500
Buy now

Natural Infusions Hair Growth Serum | Hair Fall Control | For Men and Women

Here is another hair tonic, available in the form of a serum, that is unisex in character and has been formulated especially to control hair fall. It contains 5% Redensyl, more than eight natural extracts and 10 plus essential oils, all of which come together to deeply nourish the scalp and repair damaged hair to stimulate growth. It also helps reactivate the cells for denser hair growth.

Natural Infusions Hair Growth Serum with 5% Redensyl | 8+ Natural Extracts | Hair Fall Control | For Men and Women | 30ml (Pack of 3)
67% off
2,997 8,997
Buy now

The Man Company Hair Growth Tonic with 3% Redensyl, Jojoba & Onion Oil

This hair tonic is formulated to promote strength and volume. It controls hair fall and breakage and energizes hair roots. It contains 3% Redensyl which is a natural ingredient that targets hair growth at a cellular level. It stimulates hair growth. It also contains Jojoba, Onion, Ginger Root oils and Neem extracts - Jojoba is a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals that is known to nourish hair. It also contains vitamin B, C and E, copper and zinc.  

The Man Company Hair Growth Tonic with 3% Redensyl, Jojoba & Onion Oil | DHT Blocker | Promotes Strength, Volume | Controls Hair Fall & Breakage | Energizes Hair Roots - 100ml
27% off
363 499
Buy now

GROOMO Biotin Hair Growth Tonic for Men

This hair tonic is available in the form of a liquid and is particularly good at containing hair loss, providing vitamins to the hair and promoting hair growth. It contains the following magic ingredients that work wonders for hair growth - Biotin, Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It has a non-greasy and lightweight texture and can be used regularly. 

GROOMO Biotin Hair Growth Tonic for Men - 100 ml with Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E | Made In India
10% off
584 649
Buy now

Price of hair growth tonics for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Man Matters 3% Redensyl Hair Tonic with Biotin & Saw Palmetto for Men 699.00
PROTOUCH Biotin & Collagen Hair Growth Drops 1,500.00
Natural Infusions Hair Growth Serum | Hair Fall Control | For Men and Women 8,997.00
The Man Company Hair Growth Tonic with 3% Redensyl, Jojoba & Onion Oil 499.00
GROOMO Biotin Hair Growth Tonic for Men 649.00

