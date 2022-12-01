Best hair growth tonics for men in India nourish roots and hair follicles

Hair fall hits men as much as it affects women. While with the fairer gender, the bigger concern is thinning, with men the bigger worry is baldness. Why do men lose hair? Well, it is usually a combination of reasons - heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions or a normal part of ageing.

However, this does not mean that hair loss and balding can't be stopped. Most researches show that regaining the original hair volume may be difficult, but there are products, available in the market, that can augment a certain amount of hair growth.

The good news is that many of these products are easily available online across several e-commerce websites. We have bunched together some of them for your perusal. We are certain you will like them. Take a look.

Man Matters 3% Redensyl Hair Tonic with Biotin & Saw Palmetto for Men

This hair tonic comes with, what the makers call, a breakthrough ingredient and contains 3% Redensyl. This wonder ingredient reduces hair fall, nourishes hair and is available in the form of protein and antioxidants. This hair tonic contains Biotin, an essential vitamin that helps strengthen hair, Saw Palmetto, a DHT Blocker, and Rosemary, which is required for healthy hair. It has been especially designed for men which increases blood flow to the scalp and reduces hair fall.