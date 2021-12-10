Best hair oils: Unlock the key to thicker and healthier hair

If you ask your grandmother the secret behind her healthy hair, then she is likely to tell you that the only haircare practice she continues to follow religiously to date is massaging her scalp with hair oils. Oiling hair has a lot of benefits. A good massage can also have a positive and stimulating effect on one's senses. It helps relieve stress, soothes one's scalp, nourish the hair follicles and keep the strands hydrated.



Some of the hair oils are infused with Ayurvedic herbs and essential oils which help tackle hair fall and dandruff too. Also, oiling one's hair is hardly time consuming. You can apply hair oil just two hours before your shower to get nourished, healthy and hydrated hair.



We have shortlisted some hair oils below which are trusted and in the bestselling list on Amazon for a reason. Go, check them out.





1. Indulekha Bringha Oil, 100 ml

B00S850C5C

Made from the crafty blend Amla, Bhringharaj, Svetakutaja and Vatadha, this hair oil comes with the promise of not only reducing hair fall, but also accelerating hair growth. It also is best-suited to get rid of the problem of dandruff. The effectiveness of this formulation can be gauged from the fact that the around 11 Ayurvedic herbs and essential oils were cooked under natural sunlight for about seven days. It is dermatologically tested and is free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, artificial fragrance and synthetic dyes.



2. Kesh King Ayurvedic Anti Hairfall Hair Oil, 300ml

B07K2JHVRY

The concoction of 21 Ayurvedic herbs like Bhringraja, Amalaki, Methi, Brahmi, Japa, Lodhra, Manjistha and Jatamansi help in effectively fighting the problem of hair fall. It is clinically proven that this oil is twice more effective that other oils mentioned in Ayurveda. This hair oil also prevents premature greying of hair and dandruff. Besides, it comes with a deep root comb applicator so that the oil can easily penetrate the scalp and nourish it deeply.





3. Rey Naturals Premium Cold Pressed Castor Oil

B07BZN59BS

This cold-pressed oil is suitable for all hair types and contains vitamins and fatty acids. Its main ingredient - castor oil - majorly promotes hair growth and deeply nourishes the scalp. It is formulated without heat or chemical substances like hexane. You can even apply this on eyebrow and eyelashes to make the hair thicker and longer.



4. Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic Hot Oil, 400 ml

B0824B9GLL

The goodness of Coconut oil and herbs mentioned in Ayurveda such as white thyme, Malakangani extracts, piper nigrum, among others, is what this oil a perfect pick to nourish your hair deeply. It fights dandruff, promotes hair growth, nourishes hair from within, soothes the scalp and alleviate stress too. Give your dull hair a news lease of life with this oil.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON