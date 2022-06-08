Best hair serum for men arrest hair fall, works well in styling too By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Summary: Hair serums work in many ways - some strengthen hair follicles and prevent hair fall while others give shine and softness to the hair, and keep them frizz-free. They can also be used in hair styling.

A hair serum is an all-purpose item which can work in multiple ways, from controlling hair fall to making hair look more shiny. Hair fall plagues all of us. In men, it often manifests itself in the form of balding or thinning of hair from the scalp. While some men take it sportingly, many find it highly embarrassing. Thinning of hair can have many reasons but some of the standard accepted reasons include heredity, hormonal changes, medical condition and treatment or ageing. Stress also has a big role to play in hair loss. Today, there are a number of serums that promote hair growth and work on reducing hair fall. Hair serums also help in softening hair, giving it shine and straightening it. It works in frizz control as well. These serums can also work as great hair styling products. We have put together a list of such products from Amazon that you might find useful. Many of them come from established brands such as L'Oreal and brands on the rise such as Minimalist. Scroll down to see. Price of hair serums for men at a glance:

Product Price ForMen Advanced Hair Growth Serum ₹ 495.00 Minimalist Hair Growth Actives 18% Hair Growth Serum ₹ 759.00 L'Oreal Paris Hair Serum for Women and Men ₹ 449.00 UrbanGabru Hair Serum for Men & Women ₹ 299.00 Streax Hair Serum for Women & Men ₹ 220.80

ForMen Advanced Hair Growth Serum This serum is particularly formulated for hair growth. This product is available in the aerosol form, which is basically a spray. It works as a hair revitalizer - basically helps improve scalp's condition by detoxifying it and strengthening the hair follicles by penetrating deep into the roots and promoting hair growth. It contains 3% Redensyl, said to be the newest breakthrough ingredient for hair growth. It nourishes the hair in the form of protein and antioxidants to curb hair fall.

Minimalist Hair Growth Actives 18% Hair Growth Serum This serum contains five active ingredients that have a multi-functional approach to hair growth - Capixyl (5%), Redensyl (3%), Procapil (3%), Anagain (3%) and Baicapil (4%). The makers claim results show after four weeks. It also contains special ingredients that increase hair thickness and reduce hair fall. It can be used by people of all hair types - oily, dry, normal or combination (oily scalp and dry ends).

L'Oreal Paris Hair Serum for Women and Men This is a unisex product and can be used by both men as well as women. This serum has been formulated to give luscious, lightweight hair oil serum, meant for dry and lifeless hair. It contains a blend of six rare flower oils. Apart from these, also present in it is Sunflower oil, Coconut oil and Soyabean oil with other botanical extracts. All of these provide hydration for hair and seal the hair cuticles.

UrbanGabru Hair Serum for Men & Women This serum too can be used by men and women. This product works best as a softening and smoothening item. It adds shine to hair and is great at straightening and moisturising it too. It also acts as a heat protectant. This is pre-styler product, meant to get great-looking hairstyles but also easily manageable hair. Not only does it protect the hair from heating devices like irons, curlers or blow dryers but also works against the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Streax Hair Serum for Women & Men This product is designed to give the hair an instant shine and smoothness. It gives a silky finish and softness while being non greasy at the same time. It comes enriched with Walnut oil which gives glossy and shiny look, by adding polish to every strand of hair. It is particularly good at controlling frizzy, dull and dry hair. The good part is it can used on shampooed hair as well as on dry hair.