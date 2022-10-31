Story Saved
Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Best hair serums for men make strands silky and smooth

  By Shreya Garg
  Published on Oct 31, 2022 22:02 IST
Summary:

Hair serums work wonders for hair. They make strands manageable and attractive.

Hair serums can make one look well-groomed in no time.

The concept of bad hair day is not exclusive for women alone. Even men have it. The roughness and dryness of hair can make it difficult to manage. It also takes a toll on one’s confidence. A quick fix and effective solution to the problem is a hair serum. It makes hair appear shiny and makes them more manageable. No more frizz and flyaways if you have hair serum to your rescue. There are many options available on Amazon that can be used by men.

We have listed them below. Some of them can be used by women too. They have great nourishing qualities and men will love how their hair will feel and look after every application. Besides, they are lightweight and non-greasy. The formulations won't weigh down your hair and can be safely be introduced in one's hair care regime. Check out our favourites in the list below.

Streax Hair Serum for Men
This hair serum for men will work like magic. It will help make hair strands silky, smooth and soft. You will be able to detangle hair easily. Besides, you won't have to deal with frizz and flyaways. It is enriched with the goodness of Macadamia nut oil and Baobab oil. A lightweight and non-greasy formulation, this one is just perfect for hair.

Streax Hair Serum for Men, 100ml | Enriched with Macadamia Nut Oil & Baobab Oil | For Dull & Frizzy hair | Strengthens hair strands| Gives Instant Shine & Smoothness
15% off 383 449
Buy now

Livon Hair Serum for Women & Men for Dry and Rough Hair

This hair serum has been formulated to deal with dryness and roughness of hair strands. It helps with frizz and provides intense hydration to every strand. It is suitable for use by both men and women. It makes hair a lot more manageable and adds sheen to them as well. The goodness of Moroccan Argan oil and vitamin E helps make strands very soft and shiny.

Biolage Smoothproof Deep Smoothing 6-in-1 Professional Hair Serum

Trusted by professionals, this formulation packs in the goodness of Avocado and Grape seed oils. It is non-sticky, gentle in nature and helps in controlling frizz. It also helps seal in the smoothness of strands without weighing them down. Besides, it protects hair from humidity and helps in detangling of hair.

Biolage Smoothproof Deep Smoothing 6-In-1 Professional Hair Serum For Women & Men For Frizzy Hair
3% off 300 310
Buy now

Man Matters Hair Serum 90 mL for Men

This hair serum for men helps nourish hair strands, tame frizz and make hair smooth and shiny. Suitable for all hair types, this one is devoid of mineral oil and artificial colours. An unscented formulation, this one is also cruelty free. It also strengthens the hair strands. It is made from Argan and Jojoba oils and will do wonders for your hair.

Man Matters Hair Serum 90 mL for Men | For Silkier, Shinier, Smoother Frizz Free Hair | Instant Shine & Smoothness | With Jojoba and Argan oil | Non Sticky Hair Serum
10% off 450 499
Buy now

Bare Anatomy Damage Repair Hair Serum
This hair serum helps in locking in moisture in hair strands. It is suitable for all hair types and is free from sulfate, phthalate and paraben. Besides, it is an unscented formulation that helps in repairing damaged hair. It has a nice scent of Coconut in it. Suitable for both men and women, it comes in nice packaging. It is a good buy.

Bare Anatomy Damage Repair Hair Serum, Prevents Hair Fall due to Breakage, Repairs and Strengthens Hair up to 3x, Enriched with Ceramides and Coconut Protein for Damaged, Brittle & Weak Hair, For Women and Men, 45 ml
16% off 399 475
Buy now

Price of best hair serums for men at a glance:

Hair serumPrice
Streax Hair Serum for Men 449.00
Livon Hair Serum for Women & Men for Dry and Rough Hair  375.00
Biolage Smoothproof Deep Smoothing 6-in-1 Professional Hair Serum 310.00
Man Matters Hair Serum 90 mL for Men 499.00
Bare Anatomy Damage Repair Hair Serum 475.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

