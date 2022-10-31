Best hair serums for men make strands silky and smooth

The concept of bad hair day is not exclusive for women alone. Even men have it. The roughness and dryness of hair can make it difficult to manage. It also takes a toll on one’s confidence. A quick fix and effective solution to the problem is a hair serum. It makes hair appear shiny and makes them more manageable. No more frizz and flyaways if you have hair serum to your rescue. There are many options available on Amazon that can be used by men.

We have listed them below. Some of them can be used by women too. They have great nourishing qualities and men will love how their hair will feel and look after every application. Besides, they are lightweight and non-greasy. The formulations won't weigh down your hair and can be safely be introduced in one's hair care regime. Check out our favourites in the list below.



Streax Hair Serum for Men

This hair serum for men will work like magic. It will help make hair strands silky, smooth and soft. You will be able to detangle hair easily. Besides, you won't have to deal with frizz and flyaways. It is enriched with the goodness of Macadamia nut oil and Baobab oil. A lightweight and non-greasy formulation, this one is just perfect for hair.