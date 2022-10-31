Sign out
Best hair serums for women: Benefits include detangling, shine to frizz control

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 31, 2022 19:12 IST

Hair serum is your answer to dry and dull hair as well as unruly and frizzy locks. It can be used effectively in hair styling as well. Take a look at of the best brands on Amazon.

Hair serum for women help control frizz and nourish it as well.

For the longest time, we had lived with the belief that shampoo and conditioner are all one need to get clean and smooth hair. However, with every passing day, new products are introduced into the market that are sure to take one by surprise. A hair serum is one such product.

As shampoos get less and less dependent on lather to clean hair and scalp, you would have seen how your hair feels clean but dry. Putting conditioner is the known way to deal with it. However, another way to ensure that our hair remains soft and smooth after a wash is by using hair serum. Unlike a conditioner, a serum is used when one's hair is towel-wet or dry. That way, one doesn't need to wash hair after applying it. It also has added benefits - it nourishes the hair, helps detangle it and is a big help in frizz control.

The good news is that all this can be bought online and at very reasonable rates. We have curated a list of such products, available on Amazon, and we think you should definitely give it a try.

Bare Anatomy Damage Repair Hair Serum

As the name suggests, this serum repairs damages caused to hair due to a variety of reasons. As per the makers, it prevents hair fall caused due to breakage, while repairing and strengthening hair up to three times more than regular serums. It contains Ceramide A2 (a composition of ceramides naturally occurring in the lipid layers of the hair cuticle) and Coconut milk protein (contains important vitamins and minerals for the hair). Regular use can give you healthy, smooth, and shiny hair.

Streax Walnut Serum

Streax is a well-known hair brand and this product too packs a punch. This serum can give your hair an instant shine and smoothness. You can expect a silky finish, luminous shine and softness after using this product without your hair feeling greasy. It comes enriched with Walnut oil, that gives it a glossy and shiny look. It also helps control frizzy, dull and dry hair.

L'Oréal Paris Serum

This hair serum serves the twin purpose of both protecting the hair and providing it a lot of shine. Thanks to it, you can now say goodbye to dry, unruly and frizzy hair as well as flyaway. Regular use can give you free-flowing luscious locks because of its non greasy and lightweight formula. It also helps in providing shine and hydration to hair. It also softens and nourishes hair fibre.

BBLUNT Intense Moisture Vitamin E Hair Serum

As per the makers, this is a deep nourishing serum. Its benefits include protection from the harsh rays of sun, smoothening and proving nourishment to hair as well as moisturising it. It provides nourishment to seriously dry, frizzy and rebellious hair and make it smoother, more manageable and nourished. It is enriched with Avocado, Jojoba and vitamin E and is completely free of all nasties.

Mamaearth Rice Wonder Water Hair Serum

This is a wonder product for complete hair management - it detangles hair (in seven minutes, as per the makers), improves hair texture and reduces hair breakage. What's more is that it is suitable for use for all hair types. Rice water is known to be a powerhouse for conditioning and smoothening hair. It also acts swiftly to fight knots and tangles.

Price of hair serums for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
Bare Anatomy Damage Repair Hair Serum 475.00
Streax Walnut Serum 220.00
L'Oréal Paris Serum 599.00
BBLUNT Intense Moisture Vitamin E Hair Serum 650.00
Mamaearth Rice Wonder Water Hair Serum 349.00

