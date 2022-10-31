Best hair serums for women: Benefits include detangling, shine to frizz control

For the longest time, we had lived with the belief that shampoo and conditioner are all one need to get clean and smooth hair. However, with every passing day, new products are introduced into the market that are sure to take one by surprise. A hair serum is one such product.

As shampoos get less and less dependent on lather to clean hair and scalp, you would have seen how your hair feels clean but dry. Putting conditioner is the known way to deal with it. However, another way to ensure that our hair remains soft and smooth after a wash is by using hair serum. Unlike a conditioner, a serum is used when one's hair is towel-wet or dry. That way, one doesn't need to wash hair after applying it. It also has added benefits - it nourishes the hair, helps detangle it and is a big help in frizz control.

The good news is that all this can be bought online and at very reasonable rates. We have curated a list of such products, available on Amazon, and we think you should definitely give it a try.

Bare Anatomy Damage Repair Hair Serum

As the name suggests, this serum repairs damages caused to hair due to a variety of reasons. As per the makers, it prevents hair fall caused due to breakage, while repairing and strengthening hair up to three times more than regular serums. It contains Ceramide A2 (a composition of ceramides naturally occurring in the lipid layers of the hair cuticle) and Coconut milk protein (contains important vitamins and minerals for the hair). Regular use can give you healthy, smooth, and shiny hair.