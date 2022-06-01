Best hair spray for men: Your quick fix to frizzy, unmanageable strands By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:51 IST





Summary: Hair sprays are formulated to facilitate you in hairstyling process. They ensure that every strand of hair is in place for a long time.

Hair spray for men prove great in styling of hair.

Frizzy hair, baby hair and flyways can really hamper in the process of styling one's hair. The best quick fix to tame unruly and unmanageable hair is a hair styling spray. It is formulated to keep every strand of hair in place, thus facilitating the hairstyling process. It can also elevate your overall appearance by making your hair appear slick and prim and proper. A must-have haircare product, it can get your ready-for-impromptu meetings in a jiffy. Besides, it also helps in adding sheen and volume to hair. Some of them even come in handy in controlling hair fall and combating damage cause to hair. There are plenty of benefits that this product has to offer. So, you must try it at least once to see the results for yourself.



There is a sea of options available online. To help pick out the best hair spray for men, we have selected some of our favourites in the list below. Scroll down to check them out. Price of hair spray for men at a glance:

Hair spray for men Price L'Oreal Men Expert Hair Spray ₹ 890.00 UrbanGabru Frozt Hair Spray ₹ 299.00 Man Arden Hair Spray ₹ 399.00 Beardo Strong Hold Hair Spray ₹ 382.00 Set Wet Extreme Hold Hair Spray ₹ 318.00

L'Oreal Men Expert Hair Spray This bottle of hair spray for men comes in handy in styling one's hair. Suitable for hair of all length, this one helps set the hair for a good up to 48 hours. It comes in a nice packaging and is your quick fix to baby and unmanageable hair. A must-have in your hair care routine, using this spray can elevate your appearance by many notches, making you appear more sharp and elegant. It is super easy to use and you'll love how it transforms the way your hair looks.

UrbanGabru Frozt Hair Spray This hair spray for men is a no gas formulation. It is a unisex haircare product that is extremely effective in styling your frizzy, unruly hair. Suitable for all hair types, it is enriched with the goodness of Aloe Vera extract that results in smooth, soft hair. Its purpose is to hold every strand of hair in place, sprucing up the way your hair looks and your overall appearance. It tames the flyways and keeps your hair set for a good about 24 hours. A non-sticky, unscented and paraben-free formulation, you can experience a good hair day everyday with this hair spray.

Man Arden Hair Spray Infused with the goodness of Argan oil and Bhringraj, this hair spray helps in styling one's hair and improving its appearance. Not only does it smooth the hair strands, it also adds shine to them. It is an unscented formulation that is made of natural ingredients and is devoid of harmful chemicals. Suitable for every hair type, it is safe for everyday use. It also inhibits hair loss and supports hair growth.

Beardo Strong Hold Hair Spray This hair spray for men is suitable for application on all hair types. It helps in styling one's hair, adding shine to it and controlling the hair damage. An advanced professional formulation, its purpose is to make hair more manageable. If you struggle with frizzy hair and flyaways, then this is your quick fix. The formulation spreads evenly all over the hair.

Set Wet Extreme Hold Hair Spray This hair spray for men adds volume to hair and is suitable for all hair types, including wavy and curly hair. Easy to use, it makes sure every strand of hair is in place. A lightweight formulation, it doesn't weigh down the hair and has a long-lasting effect in keeping hair strands in place. It is a non-sticky formulation that is made from natural ingredients alone and is devoid of harmful chemicals like paraben, sulphate, mineral oil etc. A water and oil-based hair styling product, it enables hassle-free styling of hair and also adds a shine to it.