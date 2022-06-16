Sign out
Best healthy drinks for summer give you nutrients, electrolytes, boost energy

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 16, 2022 17:15 IST

In the intense summer months, take to health summer drinks that restore lost electrolytes and help hydrate the body as well. Read to know more.

Summer health drinks like coconut water restore lost nutrients to the body.

In some parts of India, monsoon rains have arrived. However, much of India is still reeling under the impact of summer, which has been very tough this year. Dehydration and summer strokes are common health issues we face. It is in this context that healthy summer drinks acquire so much importance. We have all heard our parents and grandparents extol the virtues of coconut water, jaljeera, thandai, aam panna, nimbu paani, solkadhi (popular in Maharashtra) among many other options across the length and breadth of India.

Traditionally, come summers and many of these drinks were made at home. However, with changing times, tastes, preferences and methods of accessing these drinks has also undergone change. Today, at the click of a button, you can get any number of such drinks, delivered at your doorstep in the packaged form.

If you are short of time and patience to prepare any of these at home, there is absolutely no reason to worry. Amazon has a huge array of such products. We have put together a list which you will find handy. Do check it out.

Summer Special Drink By I Am Nutri

This summer drink is available in three flavours - oats, Quinoa and millet. This healthy drink contains nutrients and electrolytes in ample amount. It also supports immunity. Available in liquid form, it works well as a replacement for breakfast or dinner or both. It kills hunger pangs and can be consumed as post workout drink. It is a useful dietary option for those keen on losing weight. It also works well a healthy natural drink and nutritious beverage. It also supports immunity.

SUMMER DRINKS (Oats, Quinoa, Millet) Summer Special Drink Contains the Nutrients and Electrolytes. Healthy Drinks. Supports Immunity.
210
Buy now

Anveshan Moringa Sattu Drink Mix Summer Drink

This drink, made from Sattu, is an ideal summer drink as it restores energy, lost due to intense heat. This is a calming and satisfying drink to quench your thirst in summer. It helps you beat scorching heat with energy. It is a good source of iron, magnesium, protein and fibre. Apart from being an energy booster, it also hydrates the system. It is also a great option for gut health - with its high amounts of insoluble fibre, it is great for the intestines and is the best juice for digestion.

Anveshan Moringa Sattu Drink Mix 400 gm | Summer Drink | Vegan Energy Boosting Drink | 8 Vitamins and Fibre Rich | No Chemicals Added | No Preservatives | Vegan Protein
26% off
369 499
Buy now

Real Activ 100% Tender Coconut Water

Coconut water has been a favourite drink in the summers for centuries across many parts of India, particularly the coastal regions of the country. This pack from Real is a low-calorie, fat-free drink, made from carefully selected young coconuts. Excessive sweating in summer can lead to lose of natural electrolytes. Coconut water does a good job of restoring them. It also improves immunity. It drink contains no added sugars and helps maintain skin health.

Real Activ 100% Tender Coconut Water with No Added Sugars or Artifical Flavours - 200ml ( Pack of 6)
17% off
248 300
Buy now

Pothigai Natural - Orange Drink

This orange drink is a wonderful summer drink. It works really well as an energy booster. This drink contains Orange essence, some sugar, water and citric acid. Orange, as we all know, is a rich source of vitamin C. Additionally, it also contains other nutrients such as calcium, potassium and thiamine (vitamin B1). This is a fine drink for all those who care for their health. It is delicious and refreshing too.

Pothigai Natural - Orange Drink 750 ml /Energy Booster/Sweet and Healthy Drink/Summer Drink (Pack of 1)
60% off
239 599
Buy now

Guruji Sugar-Free Kesaria Thandai Milk

Thandai, as we all know, is a popular summer drink across all of north India. It is a great option for summers when the blazing heat starts to wreak havoc on our body and mind. That's when one must turn to traditional sugar-free Kesaria Thandai. It is an ideal drink in summer - after those heavy meals, those elaborate family functions. Its magic ingredients include Almonds, Pistachio, Cashew, Saffron, Green Cardamom, Fennel Seed, Muskmelon seed, Rose petals, Black Pepper, sugar, milk solids and glucose.

Guruji Sugar Free kesaria Thandai Milk Beverage Refreshing Drink for Summer
850
Buy now

