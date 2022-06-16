Best healthy drinks for summer give you nutrients, electrolytes, boost energy

Summary:
In some parts of India, monsoon rains have arrived. However, much of India is still reeling under the impact of summer, which has been very tough this year. Dehydration and summer strokes are common health issues we face. It is in this context that healthy summer drinks acquire so much importance. We have all heard our parents and grandparents extol the virtues of coconut water, jaljeera, thandai, aam panna, nimbu paani, solkadhi (popular in Maharashtra) among many other options across the length and breadth of India.
Traditionally, come summers and many of these drinks were made at home. However, with changing times, tastes, preferences and methods of accessing these drinks has also undergone change. Today, at the click of a button, you can get any number of such drinks, delivered at your doorstep in the packaged form.
If you are short of time and patience to prepare any of these at home, there is absolutely no reason to worry. Amazon has a huge array of such products. We have put together a list which you will find handy. Do check it out.
Summer Special Drink By I Am Nutri
This summer drink is available in three flavours - oats, Quinoa and millet. This healthy drink contains nutrients and electrolytes in ample amount. It also supports immunity. Available in liquid form, it works well as a replacement for breakfast or dinner or both. It kills hunger pangs and can be consumed as post workout drink. It is a useful dietary option for those keen on losing weight. It also works well a healthy natural drink and nutritious beverage. It also supports immunity.
Anveshan Moringa Sattu Drink Mix Summer Drink
This drink, made from Sattu, is an ideal summer drink as it restores energy, lost due to intense heat. This is a calming and satisfying drink to quench your thirst in summer. It helps you beat scorching heat with energy. It is a good source of iron, magnesium, protein and fibre. Apart from being an energy booster, it also hydrates the system. It is also a great option for gut health - with its high amounts of insoluble fibre, it is great for the intestines and is the best juice for digestion.
Real Activ 100% Tender Coconut Water
Coconut water has been a favourite drink in the summers for centuries across many parts of India, particularly the coastal regions of the country. This pack from Real is a low-calorie, fat-free drink, made from carefully selected young coconuts. Excessive sweating in summer can lead to lose of natural electrolytes. Coconut water does a good job of restoring them. It also improves immunity. It drink contains no added sugars and helps maintain skin health.
Pothigai Natural - Orange Drink
This orange drink is a wonderful summer drink. It works really well as an energy booster. This drink contains Orange essence, some sugar, water and citric acid. Orange, as we all know, is a rich source of vitamin C. Additionally, it also contains other nutrients such as calcium, potassium and thiamine (vitamin B1). This is a fine drink for all those who care for their health. It is delicious and refreshing too.
Guruji Sugar-Free Kesaria Thandai Milk
Thandai, as we all know, is a popular summer drink across all of north India. It is a great option for summers when the blazing heat starts to wreak havoc on our body and mind. That's when one must turn to traditional sugar-free Kesaria Thandai. It is an ideal drink in summer - after those heavy meals, those elaborate family functions. Its magic ingredients include Almonds, Pistachio, Cashew, Saffron, Green Cardamom, Fennel Seed, Muskmelon seed, Rose petals, Black Pepper, sugar, milk solids and glucose.
|Product
|Price
|Summer Special Drink By I Am Nutri
|₹210.00
|Anveshan Moringa Sattu Drink Mix Summer Drink
|₹369.00
|Real Activ 100% Tender Coconut Water
|₹248.00
|Pothigai Natural - Orange Drink
|₹239.00
|Guruji Sugar-Free Kesaria Thandai Milk
|₹850.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.