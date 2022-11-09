Best herbal anti-dandruff shampoos: Remove dryness and promote healthy scalp

Come winters and all of us struggle with dandruff. This is particularly true of northern India where the weather gets really dry. For those of us who are not aware dandruff is caused by several reasons. The three reasons are as follows: oily skin, dry skin or when an yeastlike fungus feeds on oils on the scalps of many adults.

In winters, the main cause is dryness. The atmospheric air is dryer than in summers and rainy season and, hence, it contributes in dandruff formation in the scalp. Another reason for dandruff to appear is man-made - during winter, people tend to spend more time indoors and use heat systems like heaters etc. This leads to dry, warm air that affects the skin. In times like this, washing of hair poses a severe problem as it can lead to further dryness. The best way to deal with this issue is to opt for herbal anti-dandruff shampoos that don't rob the scalp of its natural oils as they are gentler in formulation as compared to regular shampoos while they all clean the scalp of dandruff.

If you are planning to buy few, then exploring Amazon is a good idea. We have curated a list of such shampoos that you ought take a look at and even pick some.

Khadi Rishikesh Herbal Amla Bhringraj Anti Dandruff Shampoo

This shampoo is actually an Ayurvedic hair cleanser which not only clears dandruff, it also controls hair fall. This product contains the goodness of Bhringraj and Amla, both of which help hair and scalp in multiple ways - root strengthening, promoting hair growth, preventing hair loss, clearing dandruff - resulting in longer and darker hair growth. These ingredients also add shine and lustre to hair.