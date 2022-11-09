Best herbal anti-dandruff shampoos: Remove dryness and promote healthy scalp

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Come winters and all of us struggle with dandruff. This is particularly true of northern India where the weather gets really dry. For those of us who are not aware dandruff is caused by several reasons. The three reasons are as follows: oily skin, dry skin or when an yeastlike fungus feeds on oils on the scalps of many adults.
In winters, the main cause is dryness. The atmospheric air is dryer than in summers and rainy season and, hence, it contributes in dandruff formation in the scalp. Another reason for dandruff to appear is man-made - during winter, people tend to spend more time indoors and use heat systems like heaters etc. This leads to dry, warm air that affects the skin. In times like this, washing of hair poses a severe problem as it can lead to further dryness. The best way to deal with this issue is to opt for herbal anti-dandruff shampoos that don't rob the scalp of its natural oils as they are gentler in formulation as compared to regular shampoos while they all clean the scalp of dandruff.
If you are planning to buy few, then exploring Amazon is a good idea. We have curated a list of such shampoos that you ought take a look at and even pick some.
Khadi Rishikesh Herbal Amla Bhringraj Anti Dandruff Shampoo
This shampoo is actually an Ayurvedic hair cleanser which not only clears dandruff, it also controls hair fall. This product contains the goodness of Bhringraj and Amla, both of which help hair and scalp in multiple ways - root strengthening, promoting hair growth, preventing hair loss, clearing dandruff - resulting in longer and darker hair growth. These ingredients also add shine and lustre to hair.
Oshea Herbals Neemclean Anti Dandruff Shampoo
This shampoo is also inspired by Ayurveda. It contains extracts of neem and tea tree, both of which help removing dandruff from hair. Neem, as Indians know, has been universally used in India as a cleanser. It helps clear dandruff from the scalp. The tea tree extracts, contained in it, also work on removing dandruff that is caused by an accumulation of scaly and dry skin on the scalp. This shampoo can be used in summer season too for dandruff as it controls excess sebum.
Muuchstac Herbal Shampoo Anti dandruff & Anti Hairfall
This herbal shampoo comes with conditioner already mixed in it, which means that one does not have to use a conditioner separately. This has a three-in-one formula - anti-hair fall, anti-dandruff and conditioning shampoo. It has been formulated with extracts of Shikakai, Aloe Vera, Amla, Neem leaves, Maka and Brahmi. It comes with the scent of Musk.
Lotus Herbals Kera-Veda Neemactiv Neem and Reetha Anti Dandruff Shampoo
This anti-dandruff shampoo comes enriched with extracts of Neem and Reetha Nut. Neem, which has been used in various ways for its medicinal qualities in India for centuries, helps relieve dry and itchy scalp and dandruff while Reetha makes the hair silky, shiny and stronger. Reetha nuts, soaked overnight, were used as a shampoo in the olden times.
