Best Hyaluronic acid serums keep skin hydrated and supple

Does your skin feel dry and parched? It could be because of the long hours of sitting before laptops, external aggressors or simply dehydration in body. Keeping one's skin hydrated and supple is important as it prevents formation of ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines. One of the most skin-friendly skincare essential that you can introduce in your regime is Hyaluronic acid serum. A few drops of this serum can help in revealing a supple and radiant skin. Packed with antioxidants, this one keeps dullness and dryness at bay. It has hydro-boosting and moisturising properties that will make your skin look plump and improve overall appearance of it.
A must-have skincare product, you must try it on at least once to know the amazing effect it can have on your skin. We have rounded up a few options below that are our best picks. Scroll down to take a closer look.
Pilgrim 2% Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Super Serum
This Hyaluronic acid face serum is suitable for all skin types. It penetrates deep into the layers of skin to infuse moisture in them. It keeps skin hydrated for long hours and keeps dryness and dullness at bay. Enriched with the goodness of vitamins A, C and E, Watermelon and Kiwi extracts, this serum gently exfoliates the skin, resulting in improved complexion. It also enhances skin firmness and reduces the appearance of ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles.
Charmis Super Hydrating Face Serum
Who doesn't want plump and hydrated skin? This formulation with Hyaluronic acid, Niacinamide, Sea weed and Chia Seed extracts provides hydration to skin for a good up to 72 hours. It is non-sticky, non-oily and suitable for all skin types. An ultra lightweight formulation, it is made from skin loving ingredients. It comes in a nice packaging and juts a few drops of it everyday are enough to keep your skin health in check.
Suganda Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Thanks to the ability of this serum to retain water moisture in the skin, it keeps it hydrated and replenished from within. Made from the goodness of Panthenol, Colloidal Oat and Centella Asiatica, this formulation is also effective in keeping ageing signs like fine lines and blemishes at bay. You can see the results manifest in the form of plump and radiant-looking skin. Besides, it is free from mineral oils, SLS, phthalates and other nasty chemicals.
Rejusure Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum
This formulation contains Hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, both of which ensure to keep skin hydrated. It gets absorbed into the skin quickly and also help in reducing flaky skin and peeling skin spots. Besides, it also locks in moisture content in the skin, thereby improving the suppleness and elasticity of the skin. Besides, this formulation is free from paraben, sulphate, gluten and cruelty.
Dot & Key Water Drench Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum
This Hyaluronic acid serum comes in the form of cream. It boosts moisture content and fights free radicals effectively. Easily absorbable into the skin, it improves skin batter, uplifts dull-looking skin and also detoxifies skin. It is suitable for all skin types and ensures you skin is always hydrated and moisturised. It has a soothing fragrance of floral and is also free from nasty chemicals.
|Hyaluronic acid face serum
|Price
|Pilgrim 2% Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Super Serum
|₹545.00
|Charmis Super Hydrating Face Serum
|₹299.00
|Suganda Hyaluronic Acid Serum
|₹599.00
|Rejusure Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum
|₹550.00
|Dot & Key Water Drench Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum
|₹665.00
