Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Best Hyaluronic acid serums keep skin hydrated and supple

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 13, 2022 10:16 IST
Summary:

Introduce Hyaluronic acid face serum in your skincare routine to keep dryness and dullness at bay. Read on to see top picks.

Hyaluronic acid serum boosts skin's suppleness by several notches.

Does your skin feel dry and parched? It could be because of the long hours of sitting before laptops, external aggressors or simply dehydration in body. Keeping one's skin hydrated and supple is important as it prevents formation of ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines. One of the most skin-friendly skincare essential that you can introduce in your regime is Hyaluronic acid serum. A few drops of this serum can help in revealing a supple and radiant skin. Packed with antioxidants, this one keeps dullness and dryness at bay. It has hydro-boosting and moisturising properties that will make your skin look plump and improve overall appearance of it.

A must-have skincare product, you must try it on at least once to know the amazing effect it can have on your skin. We have rounded up a few options below that are our best picks. Scroll down to take a closer look.


Pilgrim 2% Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Super Serum

This Hyaluronic acid face serum is suitable for all skin types. It penetrates deep into the layers of skin to infuse moisture in them. It keeps skin hydrated for long hours and keeps dryness and dullness at bay. Enriched with the goodness of vitamins A, C and E, Watermelon and Kiwi extracts, this serum gently exfoliates the skin, resulting in improved complexion. It also enhances skin firmness and reduces the appearance of ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles.

Pilgrim 2% Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Super Serum with Kiwi Extracts for hydrated skin | For All Skin Types | For Men & Women | Korean Skin Care | Vegan & Cruelty-free | 30ml
463 545
Charmis Super Hydrating Face Serum

Who doesn't want plump and hydrated skin? This formulation with Hyaluronic acid, Niacinamide, Sea weed and Chia Seed extracts provides hydration to skin for a good up to 72 hours. It is non-sticky, non-oily and suitable for all skin types. An ultra lightweight formulation, it is made from skin loving ingredients. It comes in a nice packaging and juts a few drops of it everyday are enough to keep your skin health in check.

Charmis Super Hydrating Face Serum for 72H Hydration with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide & Sea Weed Extracts for plump and bouncy skin, 30ml, White
259 299
Suganda Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Thanks to the ability of this serum to retain water moisture in the skin, it keeps it hydrated and replenished from within. Made from the goodness of Panthenol, Colloidal Oat and Centella Asiatica, this formulation is also effective in keeping ageing signs like fine lines and blemishes at bay. You can see the results manifest in the form of plump and radiant-looking skin. Besides, it is free from mineral oils, SLS, phthalates and other nasty chemicals.

Suganda Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Skin Hydration & Barrier Repair, Anti Aging, Glowing Skin, Reduces Fine Lines & Wrinkles (30ml)
539.1 599
Rejusure Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum

This formulation contains Hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, both of which ensure to keep skin hydrated. It gets absorbed into the skin quickly and also help in reducing flaky skin and peeling skin spots. Besides, it also locks in moisture content in the skin, thereby improving the suppleness and elasticity of the skin. Besides, this formulation is free from paraben, sulphate, gluten and cruelty.

Rejusure Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum – Advance Anti – Aging Hydration – 30 ml
299 550
Dot & Key Water Drench Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum


This Hyaluronic acid serum comes in the form of cream. It boosts moisture content and fights free radicals effectively. Easily absorbable into the skin, it improves skin batter, uplifts dull-looking skin and also detoxifies skin. It is suitable for all skin types and ensures you skin is always hydrated and moisturised. It has a soothing fragrance of floral and is also free from nasty chemicals.

Dot & Key Water Drench Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum Concentrate 30ml, hyaluronic acid serum with vitamin C for dry skin
975
Price of best Hyaluronic acid serum at a glance:

 Hyaluronic acid face serumPrice
 Pilgrim 2% Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Super Serum  545.00
 Charmis Super Hydrating Face Serum  299.00
 Suganda Hyaluronic Acid Serum  599.00
 Rejusure Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum  550.00
 Dot & Key Water Drench Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum  665.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

