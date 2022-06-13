Best Hyaluronic acid serums keep skin hydrated and supple

Does your skin feel dry and parched? It could be because of the long hours of sitting before laptops, external aggressors or simply dehydration in body. Keeping one's skin hydrated and supple is important as it prevents formation of ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines. One of the most skin-friendly skincare essential that you can introduce in your regime is Hyaluronic acid serum. A few drops of this serum can help in revealing a supple and radiant skin. Packed with antioxidants, this one keeps dullness and dryness at bay. It has hydro-boosting and moisturising properties that will make your skin look plump and improve overall appearance of it.

A must-have skincare product, you must try it on at least once to know the amazing effect it can have on your skin. We have rounded up a few options below that are our best picks. Scroll down to take a closer look.





Pilgrim 2% Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Super Serum

This Hyaluronic acid face serum is suitable for all skin types. It penetrates deep into the layers of skin to infuse moisture in them. It keeps skin hydrated for long hours and keeps dryness and dullness at bay. Enriched with the goodness of vitamins A, C and E, Watermelon and Kiwi extracts, this serum gently exfoliates the skin, resulting in improved complexion. It also enhances skin firmness and reduces the appearance of ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles.