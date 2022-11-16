Best Hyaluronic acid shampoo in India: Ideal for those struggling with dry hair

We have all heard about the benefits of Hyaluronic acid for the face and skin - as to how it helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines. But how many of us have heard of the benefits of this magic potion for the hair? Not many, we are sure. What's more is that there are shampoos in the market that come loaded with Hyaluronic acid.

Just what does it do? Well, it helps promote healthy hair growth by moisturising the scalp. It also adds moisture to hair follicles, which, in turn, helps provide a smooth and less frizzy appearance. Incidentally, Hyaluronic acid is a slippery substance that your body produces naturally. As age advances, our hair gets less and less Hyaluronic acid and, as a result, we are likely to notice dry and thin locks.

Shampoos that come with Hyaluronic acid in them, help in two ways - not only do they cleanse the scalp and hair, they also hydrate the locks thoroughly. The good news is that such shampoos are not only easily available both online and offline. We have curated a list of such shampoos from Amazon. Do check them out here.

L'Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture 72H Moisture Filling Shampoo | With Hyaluronic Acid

This is an intensely hydrating shampoo as it has been formulated with Hyaluronic acid that can retain 1000 times its weight in water. Hair loses moisture due to several reasons such as ageing or excessive exposure to external aggressors both of which result in dry and lifeless hair. It provides 72 hours of hydration to hair, which gives us shiny and bouncy hair that’s full of life.