Best Hyaluronic acid shampoo in India: Ideal for those struggling with dry hair

We have all heard about the benefits of Hyaluronic acid for the face and skin - as to how it helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines. But how many of us have heard of the benefits of this magic potion for the hair? Not many, we are sure. What's more is that there are shampoos in the market that come loaded with Hyaluronic acid.
Just what does it do? Well, it helps promote healthy hair growth by moisturising the scalp. It also adds moisture to hair follicles, which, in turn, helps provide a smooth and less frizzy appearance. Incidentally, Hyaluronic acid is a slippery substance that your body produces naturally. As age advances, our hair gets less and less Hyaluronic acid and, as a result, we are likely to notice dry and thin locks.
Shampoos that come with Hyaluronic acid in them, help in two ways - not only do they cleanse the scalp and hair, they also hydrate the locks thoroughly. The good news is that such shampoos are not only easily available both online and offline. We have curated a list of such shampoos from Amazon. Do check them out here.
L'Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture 72H Moisture Filling Shampoo | With Hyaluronic Acid
This is an intensely hydrating shampoo as it has been formulated with Hyaluronic acid that can retain 1000 times its weight in water. Hair loses moisture due to several reasons such as ageing or excessive exposure to external aggressors both of which result in dry and lifeless hair. It provides 72 hours of hydration to hair, which gives us shiny and bouncy hair that’s full of life.
Cosmic Wealy Men’s & Women’s Onion Shampoo Infused With Ginger Extract & Hyaluronic Acid
This shampoo is advertised as a shampoo with onion extracts. However, one of its magic ingredients is Hyaluronic acid. This is a strengthening and nourishing shampoo which is perfect for chemically treated and coloured hair. It can fight several issues of hair and scalp. It is an anti-ageing shampoo which is particularly effective for people with thin hair.
Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Hyaluronic Moisture Kick Micellar Shampoo
This shampoo while working as a hair cleanser, also provides and binds moisture to the hair. It helps prevent dehydration and, hence, ensures that your hair is no longer dull and dry. People with any kind of hair can use this product, be it normal, dry, brittle or curly hair. What's more is that this product is cruelty-free.
St.Botanica Go Smooth Shampoo, 200ml Infused with Mango Butter & Hyaluronic Acid
This shampoo has been formulated as a moisturising one, meant to hydrate and reduce the frizziness of hair. Its other benefits include smoothening, moisturising, nourishing and prevention of hair breakage. It is infused with nourishing ingredients such as hydrolyzed Keratin protein, Hyaluronic acid and Mango butter that penetrate through the hair strands and improve its elasticity against breakage.
Omved Soothe Anti Dandruff Vegan Ayurveda Shampoo with Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Hyaluronic Acid and Antiseptic Botanicals
This shampoo contains many hair and scalp friendly ingredients including Hyaluronic acid. Its three major benefits include ensuring there is no dandruff in hair, it reduces excessive drying of hair (Hyaluronic acid helps reduce dryness) and itchiness of scalp. Apart from this ingredient, it also contains Brahmi, Neem, Tea Tree, Amla and Aloe Vera extracts.
|Product
|Price
|L'Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture 72H Moisture Filling Shampoo | With Hyaluronic Acid
|₹199.00
|Cosmic Wealy Men’s & Women’s Onion Shampoo Infused With Ginger Extract & Hyaluronic Acid
|₹399.00
|Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Hyaluronic Moisture Kick Micellar Shampoo
|₹1,750.00
|St.Botanica Go Smooth Shampoo, 200ml Infused with Mango Butter & Hyaluronic Acid
|₹399.00
|Omved Soothe Anti Dandruff Vegan Ayurveda Shampoo with Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Hyaluronic Acid
|₹1,149.00
