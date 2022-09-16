Sign out
Best isolates protein powder in India: Repairs muscles, provides nutrition

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 16, 2022 15:18 IST

Isolates protein powder are the purest form of proteins, which can be of use for fitness professionals as well regular adults and their nutrient requirements. Read on to know more.

Isolates protein powders are helpful in repairing muscles and restore nutrients.

In our biology lessons, we learnt that proteins are the building blocks of our body. Our human body is constantly going through a process of decay and growth. In the repairing process, proteins are essential as we rebuild that which has been destroyed. In an ideal world the food we eat is what should take care of all our nutritional needs, including protein needs. Sadly, that does not happen. All active adults need proteins just as much as sportspersons and bodybuilders. Hence, the centrality of proteins in our lives.

Thanks to our hectic lifestyles - rush for work, work-life imbalance, lure of processed food - we don't get to consume wholesome and nutritious food. It is in such scenarios that we need to supplement our food. Protein powders are a great way to do the same. These supplements provide protein in its purest form, called isolate protein.

The good news is that these are readily available in the markets in the form of powder. Mix these powders with milk or water and drink - there can't be an easier way to replenish body's needs. We have curated a list of such powders available on Amazon.

Muscle Transform Fruity Whey Protein Isolate

This is a muscle-building whey protein powder. Apart from catering to the bodybuilding needs, it also will act as a delicious and healthy meal replacement for all - students and office goers. This powder comes in Rabdi Kulfi flavour and many other fruity flavours - Blueberry, Litchi, Mango, Orange and Pineapple. Other than these, this powder is also available in flavours such as Kesar Pista and Chocolate. This has fast-absorbing whey protein matrix that helps build lean muscles.

Muscle Transform Fruity Whey Protein Isolate, 26g Protein, 5.5 BCAAs, 6g Glutamine, 15g EAA | Muscle-Building Whey Protein Supplement Powder, Refreshing Whey for Men Women [Rabdi Kulfi,1kg] Free Gym Shaker Sipper Bottle
50% off
1,499 2,999
Brave Nutrition Whey Pro Protein Isolate Blend

This is a lean protein powder meant for muscle gain. This can be also used as a sports nutrition and can be used both by men and women. This powder contains two types of protein in one blend i.e. ultra filtered whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate. It is ideal for core bodybuilders, athletes and fitness professionals.

Brave Nutrition Whey Pro Protein Isolate Blend - 24g Protein, 11g EAAs, 4g Glutamine | Lean Protein Powder for Muscle Gain | Sports Nutrition | Muscle Builder Whey Concentrate Protein Powder for Men & Women [1Kg, Chocolate]
50% off
999 1,999
Isopure Zero Carb 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder

This is a vegetarian protein powder option, meant for both men and women. It is also free of many nasties - carb, sugar, gluten, lactose and aspartame. This powder supports muscle recovery and muscle building; this complete protein powder with naturally occurring BCAAs helps in the process. The good news is that even those who are not into heavy exercises, this powder helps them meet daily protein needs - in short, this protein powder is ideal to support your active lifestyle.

Isopure Zero Carb 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder - 3 lbs, 1.36 kg (Cookies & Cream), 25g Protein per serve, Lactose-Free, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian protein for Men & Women.
20% off
6,079 7,599
TERRA ORIGIN Grass-Fed Whey Protein

This powder is ideal for building lean muscles. In its natural, raw, grass-fed form, this whey protein powder is a complete protein mix. An excellent source of branched chain amino acids, (BCAAs), it nourishes one's muscles with all nine essential amino acids, say the makers. This powder is a lean and pure protein, without any fillers or preservatives or antibodies.

TERRA ORIGIN Grass-Fed Whey Protein, 24G Whey Protein, Stevia leaf Extracts, Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate and Isolate for Repair and Build Muscle (Vanilla)
60% off
1,418 3,543
NEULIFE (Procel) Pro-Standard Whey Protein Isolate Powder

This is a 100% grass-fed protein powder. This chocolate-flavoured vegetarian powder is a combination of, what the makers call, "hydrolyzed whey and isolate whey". This contains three fast-acting proteins; it has 82% protein per scoop and is meant for quick and easy digestion and absorption. This powder helps in faster recovery as well as repairing damaged muscle tissue from workouts.

NEULIFE® (Procel) Pro-Standard 100% Grass-fed Whey Protein Isolate Powder with Hydrolyzed Whey Peptides 4lbs (Swiss Milk Chocolate)
32% off
5,440 7,999
Price of isolates protein powder at a glance:

ProductPrice
Muscle Transform Fruity Whey Protein Isolate 2,999
Brave Nutrition Whey Pro Protein Isolate Blend 1,999
Isopure Zero Carb 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder 7,599
TERRA ORIGIN Grass-Fed Whey Protein 3,543
NEULIFE (Procel) Pro-Standard Whey Protein Isolate Powder 7,999

