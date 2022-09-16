Best isolates protein powder in India: Repairs muscles, provides nutrition

Summary:
In our biology lessons, we learnt that proteins are the building blocks of our body. Our human body is constantly going through a process of decay and growth. In the repairing process, proteins are essential as we rebuild that which has been destroyed. In an ideal world the food we eat is what should take care of all our nutritional needs, including protein needs. Sadly, that does not happen. All active adults need proteins just as much as sportspersons and bodybuilders. Hence, the centrality of proteins in our lives.
Thanks to our hectic lifestyles - rush for work, work-life imbalance, lure of processed food - we don't get to consume wholesome and nutritious food. It is in such scenarios that we need to supplement our food. Protein powders are a great way to do the same. These supplements provide protein in its purest form, called isolate protein.
The good news is that these are readily available in the markets in the form of powder. Mix these powders with milk or water and drink - there can't be an easier way to replenish body's needs. We have curated a list of such powders available on Amazon.
Muscle Transform Fruity Whey Protein Isolate
This is a muscle-building whey protein powder. Apart from catering to the bodybuilding needs, it also will act as a delicious and healthy meal replacement for all - students and office goers. This powder comes in Rabdi Kulfi flavour and many other fruity flavours - Blueberry, Litchi, Mango, Orange and Pineapple. Other than these, this powder is also available in flavours such as Kesar Pista and Chocolate. This has fast-absorbing whey protein matrix that helps build lean muscles.
Brave Nutrition Whey Pro Protein Isolate Blend
This is a lean protein powder meant for muscle gain. This can be also used as a sports nutrition and can be used both by men and women. This powder contains two types of protein in one blend i.e. ultra filtered whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate. It is ideal for core bodybuilders, athletes and fitness professionals.
Isopure Zero Carb 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder
This is a vegetarian protein powder option, meant for both men and women. It is also free of many nasties - carb, sugar, gluten, lactose and aspartame. This powder supports muscle recovery and muscle building; this complete protein powder with naturally occurring BCAAs helps in the process. The good news is that even those who are not into heavy exercises, this powder helps them meet daily protein needs - in short, this protein powder is ideal to support your active lifestyle.
TERRA ORIGIN Grass-Fed Whey Protein
This powder is ideal for building lean muscles. In its natural, raw, grass-fed form, this whey protein powder is a complete protein mix. An excellent source of branched chain amino acids, (BCAAs), it nourishes one's muscles with all nine essential amino acids, say the makers. This powder is a lean and pure protein, without any fillers or preservatives or antibodies.
NEULIFE (Procel) Pro-Standard Whey Protein Isolate Powder
This is a 100% grass-fed protein powder. This chocolate-flavoured vegetarian powder is a combination of, what the makers call, "hydrolyzed whey and isolate whey". This contains three fast-acting proteins; it has 82% protein per scoop and is meant for quick and easy digestion and absorption. This powder helps in faster recovery as well as repairing damaged muscle tissue from workouts.
|Product
|Price
|Muscle Transform Fruity Whey Protein Isolate
|₹2,999
|Brave Nutrition Whey Pro Protein Isolate Blend
|₹1,999
|Isopure Zero Carb 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder
|₹7,599
|TERRA ORIGIN Grass-Fed Whey Protein
|₹3,543
|NEULIFE (Procel) Pro-Standard Whey Protein Isolate Powder
|₹7,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.