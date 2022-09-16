Best isolates protein powder in India: Repairs muscles, provides nutrition

In our biology lessons, we learnt that proteins are the building blocks of our body. Our human body is constantly going through a process of decay and growth. In the repairing process, proteins are essential as we rebuild that which has been destroyed. In an ideal world the food we eat is what should take care of all our nutritional needs, including protein needs. Sadly, that does not happen. All active adults need proteins just as much as sportspersons and bodybuilders. Hence, the centrality of proteins in our lives.

Thanks to our hectic lifestyles - rush for work, work-life imbalance, lure of processed food - we don't get to consume wholesome and nutritious food. It is in such scenarios that we need to supplement our food. Protein powders are a great way to do the same. These supplements provide protein in its purest form, called isolate protein.

The good news is that these are readily available in the markets in the form of powder. Mix these powders with milk or water and drink - there can't be an easier way to replenish body's needs. We have curated a list of such powders available on Amazon.

Muscle Transform Fruity Whey Protein Isolate

This is a muscle-building whey protein powder. Apart from catering to the bodybuilding needs, it also will act as a delicious and healthy meal replacement for all - students and office goers. This powder comes in Rabdi Kulfi flavour and many other fruity flavours - Blueberry, Litchi, Mango, Orange and Pineapple. Other than these, this powder is also available in flavours such as Kesar Pista and Chocolate. This has fast-absorbing whey protein matrix that helps build lean muscles.