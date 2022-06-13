Best juice for health: Amla, Aloe Vera, Bael juices pack many health benefits

Summary:
We have all heard of the health benefits of juices. When it comes to fruit juices, it is always better to have whole fruits, but juices are the next best thing. They pack in all the vitamins, minerals and other plant chemicals in a liquid form and nourish the body when consumed.
Now, there is no dearth of brands of different kinds of fruit juices in the market. However, many of these juices contain sugar, which is considered a health hazard in today's world. Besides, there are many more fruits that have many number of health benefits than apple, pomegranate, lichi, orange to name a few. And good news is that many of these are easily available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.
However, sifting through a a ton of such products online can be a task. Hence, we have curated a list of such products that you will definitely find useful. Take a look.
Baidyanath Amla Juice
This juice contains the many benefits of Amla or Indian gooseberry. As a rich source of vitamin C, it has multiple benefits including improving immunity, enhancing liver health, promoting heart health and hair growth, improving kidney health among many others. Apart from these, Amla juice also helps in improving eyesight and helping weight management. This product is free of paraben and 100% natural . It has no added sugar, colour and flavours.
Zandu Karela Jamun + 3 Herbs Health Juice
This juice combines the goodness of bitter gourd (Karela) and Jamun (Indian blackberry). Bitter gourd comes with many health benefits. Some of them include its ability to reduce blood sugar, it may have cancer-fighting properties, could decrease cholesterol levels and it may also aid in weight loss. Indian blackberry, meanwhile, is known to aid in digestion and has anti diabetic properties among many other qualities. Together, they work as natural blood sugar regulators. Apart from these two, it also contains Methi - known to control diabetes and bacterial, fungal and viral infections and Neem - remedy for cardiovascular diseases and liver problems and Tvak is anti oxidant, anti inflammatory, anti bacterial and anti fungal in character. Karela also has vitamin A and C in abundance which rejuvenates the skin by fighting acne and blemishes. Jamun on the other hand increases hemoglobin and is good for eyes.
Krishna's Ayurveda Bael Juice
Bael juice (Bengal quince) is a popular cooling drink in eastern India. The leaves of this plant have a special significance in Hinduism too as they are used as following to Lord Shiva. The juice of this fruit comes with many benefits - it helps to relieve diarrhea and dysentery, improves gut health and digestion, improves hemoglobin and metabolism and is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties. It is also rich in vitamin C, which helps boost immunity.
Dabur Aloe Vera Juice For Immunity Boosting
Aloe Vera is a magic ingredient that packs many amazing benefits for the body. It is known for its antioxidant and antibacterial properties. It has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Its juice is a natural immunity booster and has many health benefits. It helps in relieving constipation and improves digestive health. It detoxifies and rejuvenates body cells and helps relieve joint pain; its usage is good for skin and hair health.
R-Pulse Acai Fruit & Berries Juice
This juice has been prepared using many different kinds of berries and Acai fruit. It works as a powerful antioxidant and immunity booster. It also helps in improving cerebral wellness and in maintaining healthy heart. It also contributes in reducing Cholesterol levels and improves eyesight. It enhances digestion, lowers urinary tract infection. It also helps in weight loss and beneficial in skin care.
|Product
|Price
|Baidyanath Amla Juice
|₹340.00 (pack of 2)
|Zandu Karela Jamun + 3 Herbs Health Juice
|₹260.00
|Krishna's Ayurveda Bael Juice
|₹220.00
|Dabur Aloe Vera Juice For Immunity Boosting
|₹180.00
|R-Pulse Acai Fruit & Berries Juice
|₹1,699.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.