Best juice for weight loss: Slimming drinks that breakdown sugar, fats and carbs

Ever since girls are in their pre-teen years, the notion of being slim gets ingrained in their minds. It is not necessary that the family or peer group influence them but such is the all-pervasive nature of mass media that notions of beauty get standardized pretty early in life. From then on, the desire to look slim is a compulsive one. In the teen years, more or less, with a higher metabolic rate, many girls are still quite content with the way they look. Come late 20s, with hormonal changes, work-life imbalance, pregnancy blues among many other factors, the kilos start to accumulate.
In recent years, we have heard of a plethora of special diets - Keto, intermittent fasting, Mediterranean diet, Atkins diet among a host of others. The thing with dieting is that it is hard to maintain. Many enthusiasts get into various diet plans only to get disillusioned as they can’t sustain the momentum. Then, the whole exercise routine - gymming, yoga, pilates, running, jogging - takes up all our attention and time in a desire to get slim.
However, there is yet another more holistic way of knocking off weight and that is by taking to health juices especially designed for weight loss. Aloe Vera, Banana stem, Apple Cider Vinegar among many other natural juices help in the process of weight loss. If you are keen then Amazon is a great place to begin your search and even place an order for some. We have curated a list of such products, which you must take a look at.
Kapiva Aloe Vera + Garcinia Juice
This drink has been especially formulated for weight management and detoxification. The Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) in Garcinia peel helps restrict fat production and helps in weight management. This slimming juice is loaded with enzymes that help breakdown sugar, fat and carbs, to produce energy. It also enables the body to absorb more nutrients. Aloe Vera being an alkalizing food also helps in detoxification. It has no added sugar, no artificial flavours and no added colours.
Zandu Lean And Slim Juice
Enriched with the ingredients like Apple Cider Vinegar, Sunthi (dried ginger powder), Nimbu (lemon), and Madhu (honey), Zandu Lean and Slim Juice helps maintain healthy lipid levels. It also helps fortify gut health. It contains probiotics in its all-natural ingredients that are essential in maintaining and regulating gut health. It helps maintain a healthy weight and improves metabolism, contributing to holistic wellness.
Globus Naturals Banana Stem Juice
This is a drink for maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle.Among its major benefits is its ability to detoxify the body. It flushes out toxins from the body and, thereby, affects weight loss. It also increases the haemoglobin levels in the body. This drink also prevents acidity and gastric problems and regulates blood pressure and cholesterol. It also prevents urinary infections (UTI)And helps maintain kidney health. Lastly, it is good for treating constipation.
SANSU 100% Safe and Organic Lauki Juice
Lauki (Bottle Gourd) has many benefits. The vegetable is composed of all essential constituents required for good health and quality human life. It is rich in vitamins, iron, and minerals. It helps in losing weight quickly, because of its high dietary fiber, low fat and cholesterol content. It also cools the body, helps in weight loss, treats urinary tract infections and cures tummy troubles. It keeps your heart healthy too.
Sunchan Group Noni Juice
This juice is made from Noni (Indian mulberry, a tiny oval-shaped greenish-yellow fruit). This juice contains pure and organic Nonis. It helps in weight loss and has anti-ageing qualities too. It is known to provide relief from joint pain and is effective against diabetes as well. This juice also improves endurance during exercise and improves immune health.It is a natural sugar-free energy drink.
|Product
|Price
|Kapiva Aloe Vera + Garcinia Juice
|₹734.00
|Zandu Lean And Slim Juice
|₹299.00
|Globus Naturals Banana Stem Juice
|₹261.00
|SANSU 100% Safe and Organic Lauki Juice
|₹320.00
|Sunchan Group Noni Juice
|₹494.00