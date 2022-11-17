Best kajals in India: One stroke of them can work wonders

Summary:
Applying kajal is more than a habit for most women across India. It adds to the beauty of a face, helps uplift one's appearance effortlessly and make one feel more confident in one's skin. If packed with the right ingredients, then a kajal can also prove to be nourishing for the eyes. It helps keep the eyes moisturised and contribute to their good health as well. A smudge-proof and waterproof kajal is indeed what every woman looks for these days. To help her with the best choices available, we have curated a list of our favourites below.
They promise to make your eyes look beautiful and attractive. So whether you're looking to ace the smokey eye makeup look or simply adorn your eyes with a kajal everyday, our picks will see you through for sure. Scroll down to take a closer look at them.
SUGAR POP Longwear Kajal - 01 Black
This kajal from Sugar lasts for a good about 16 hours. It has a velvety finish and has a fine tip which makes it super easy to apply. The ultra creamy and soft texture of this kajal works magic in one single stroke. It is waterproof and smudge-proof. A vegan formulation, this one is a must buy.
Plum Eye-Swear-By Kohl Kajal
This deep black kajal from Plum comes in the form of a stick. It has a matte finish and is both waterproof and smudge-proof. Enriched with the goodness of organic Jojoba oil, vitamin E and Shea butter, this one proves nourishing for the eyes. A vegan and long-lasting formulation, this one makes for a good pick.
Colorbar Just Smoky Kajal, Just Black, 1.2g
Available in matte and smoky finish, this kajal from Colorbar is just perfect. It has a velvety and soft texture. The best part is this one is both waterproof and transfer-proof. It lasts for a good about 12 hours and gives eyes the magic they want. For smokey eye makeup, this one will do wonders.
Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal
Made with the goodness of Chamomile and vitamin C, this kajal is perfect for those who are looking for a long-lasting one. It has been ophthalmologically tested and is certified to suit all skin types. It doesn't smudge and is also waterproof. You will love how smooth the texture of the formulation is and how easy it is to apply it. The charcoal black kajal has a matte finish.
Amway Attitude Kajal-Coal
This kajal comes in the form of a stick. Easy to apply, it glides smoothly and instantly lifts up the appearance of the eyes and overall face. A long-lasting formulation, this is perfect for both everyday wear and when stepping out for a party or function. Available in a striking black colour, this one has a rich colour pay off.
