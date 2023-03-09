Story Saved
Best kajals in India: One stroke of them can work wonders

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 17, 2022 13:50 IST
Summary:

Kajal adds to the beauty of the face. It uplifts the overall appearance of face in a jiffy.

product info
Kajal is the best makeup product loved by women across age groups.

Applying kajal is more than a habit for most women across India. It adds to the beauty of a face, helps uplift one's appearance effortlessly and make one feel more confident in one's skin. If packed with the right ingredients, then a kajal can also prove to be nourishing for the eyes. It helps keep the eyes moisturised and contribute to their good health as well. A smudge-proof and waterproof kajal is indeed what every woman looks for these days. To help her with the best choices available, we have curated a list of our favourites below.

They promise to make your eyes look beautiful and attractive. So whether you're looking to ace the smokey eye makeup look or simply adorn your eyes with a kajal everyday, our picks will see you through for sure. Scroll down to take a closer look at them.

SUGAR POP Longwear Kajal - 01 Black
This kajal from Sugar lasts for a good about 16 hours. It has a velvety finish and has a fine tip which makes it super easy to apply. The ultra creamy and soft texture of this kajal works magic in one single stroke. It is waterproof and smudge-proof. A vegan formulation, this one is a must buy.

cellpic
SUGAR POP Longwear Kajal - 01 Black - Intense Dark Kohl Kajal for Women l Long Lasting, Smudge Proof, Water Proof, Single Stroke Velvet Finish l Lasts up to 16 Hours (Black)
10% off 161 179
Buy now

Plum Eye-Swear-By Kohl Kajal
This deep black kajal from Plum comes in the form of a stick. It has a matte finish and is both waterproof and smudge-proof. Enriched with the goodness of organic Jojoba oil, vitamin E and Shea butter, this one proves nourishing for the eyes. A vegan and long-lasting formulation, this one makes for a good pick.

cellpic
Plum Eye-Swear-By Kohl Kajal | Deep Black Kajal Pencil | Matte Finish | Smudge Proof & Waterproof | Makeup
30% off 192 275
Buy now

Colorbar Just Smoky Kajal, Just Black, 1.2g
Available in matte and smoky finish, this kajal from Colorbar is just perfect. It has a velvety and soft texture. The best part is this one is both waterproof and transfer-proof. It lasts for a good about 12 hours and gives eyes the magic they want. For smokey eye makeup, this one will do wonders.

cellpic
Colorbar Just Smoky Kajal, Just Black, 1.2g
31% off 463 675
Buy now

Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal
Made with the goodness of Chamomile and vitamin C, this kajal is perfect for those who are looking for a long-lasting one. It has been ophthalmologically tested and is certified to suit all skin types. It doesn't smudge and is also waterproof. You will love how smooth the texture of the formulation is and how easy it is to apply it. The charcoal black kajal has a matte finish.

cellpic
Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal Black Retractable Waterproof, with Vitamin C & Chamomile, Charcoal Black, Matte Finish
10% off 269 299
Buy now

Amway Attitude Kajal-Coal
This kajal comes in the form of a stick. Easy to apply, it glides smoothly and instantly lifts up the appearance of the eyes and overall face. A long-lasting formulation, this is perfect for both everyday wear and when stepping out for a party or function. Available in a striking black colour, this one has a rich colour pay off.

cellpic
Amway Attitude Kajal-Coal
16% off 379 450
Buy now

Price of best kajal in India at a glance:

KajalPrice
 SUGAR POP Longwear Kajal - 01 Black  179.00
 Plum Eye-Swear-By Kohl Kajal  275.00
 Colorbar Just Smoky Kajal, Just Black, 1.2g 675.00
 Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal  299.00
 Amway Attitude Kajal-Coal  450.00

