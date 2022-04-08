Best lightweight moisturisers to use in summer for glowing and luminous skin

In the intense summer months in India, our skin is just as much under stress as it is in the winter months. If lack of oil makes our skin dry and flaky when the weather is cold, hot conditions lead to the skin losing moisture and looking dehydrated and lifeless. The result is dry, itchy and dull-looking skin. If you happen to be on the wrong side of 40, then the overall tone and complexion of your face too will appear uneven and fine lines will become more pronounced. A solution to this is to take to lightweight moisturisers that deeply hydrate your skin to give you a glowing, soft and luminous skin and face.

It is always a better idea to ensure that our face and skin looks fresh and flawless at all times and the best way to ensure that is by improving our diet and drinking lots of water and fluids. Having said so, often our food and drinking habits fall short of the required limits of nutrients and hydration. Hence, the need to supplement it by external application. There are many products available in the market that ensure that your face and skin looks gorgeous at all times. Lightweight moisturisers are one way to deal effectively with this problem. We have curated a list of such moisturisers that you will find handy. Take a look.

Vaseline Lavender Moisturizing Gel

This moisturising gel is so formulated to give you long-lasting hydration. It is lightweight in its texture which means that on application it does not leave a heavy feeling. Its gel texture gets absorbed quickly and your skin feels light. As it is an oil-free moisturizer, your skin never feels sticky after applying it. This is an ideal lotion which give you a smooth and soft skin in summers.

POND'S Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser

You can depend of this product to get a ‘water-fresh’ glow. This lightweight and non-oily moisturiser comes with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid. Its gel texture makes it spread easily and seep into the skin in no time, leaving behind a soft yet oil-free skin. It comes with a 24-hour moisture lock technology, which will give day long supple skin. This gel is vitamin E enriched and also provides UV protection.

NIVEA Soft, Aloe Moisturizing Cream, Non-Greasy Summer Cream for Instant Gentle Hydration, All Skin Types

This product from Nivea is a moisturizing cream but it is a lightweight formulation which makes it an ideal summer cream. It has been formulated to give you long-lasting softness and protection. It soothes dry and irritated skin and leaves you with comfortable, soft and hydrated skin.

Biotique Morning Nectar Flawless Skin moisturizer for All Skin Types

If you wish to get flawless skin which also deeply hydrates it, then opt for this moisturiser. Apart from hydration, it also promotes even tone complexion and has anti-aging benefits. Regular use can increase the skin's suppleness. As it is a gel-based formulation, it is also non-greasy and absorbs quickly into the skin. This body lotion prevents photodamage and reduces stretch marks and heals dry skin.

