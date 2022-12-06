Best long lasting perfumes for men: They deserve to be on your radar

Who doesn't like a great fragrance? The allure and charm of a good scent is almost irresistible. The weakness that some people have for a good perfume is understandable. Perfume is not just a fragrance, it is a memory for some and a great way to kickstart the day. It can enliven one’s senses and envelop one in a nice and comforting feeling. It can boost one’s confidence too. Besides, the packaging that the perfumes come in also is important, for a good one can elevate the appearance of a dressing table.

We have rounded up some of the premium perfumes for men that come with long-lasting fragrances. Not only will they keep odour at bay, they will positively impact your mood through the day as well. Their packaging is top notch and their scent is enchanting to say the least. Try them out and you will thank us later. Scroll on to take a look at our picks.



Beardo Whisky Smoke Eau De Parfum

This perfume is a premium one and has a strong and masculine fragrance. Its notes include Whiskey, Tobacco, Coriander, Sandalwood, Patchouli and Vanilla. It has a long lasting fragrance and will instantly put one in a good mood. An ideal gifting option for men, this one is perfect for both day and night wear. It comes in a nice packaging too.