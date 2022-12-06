Best long lasting perfumes for men: They deserve to be on your radar

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Who doesn't like a great fragrance? The allure and charm of a good scent is almost irresistible. The weakness that some people have for a good perfume is understandable. Perfume is not just a fragrance, it is a memory for some and a great way to kickstart the day. It can enliven one’s senses and envelop one in a nice and comforting feeling. It can boost one’s confidence too. Besides, the packaging that the perfumes come in also is important, for a good one can elevate the appearance of a dressing table.
We have rounded up some of the premium perfumes for men that come with long-lasting fragrances. Not only will they keep odour at bay, they will positively impact your mood through the day as well. Their packaging is top notch and their scent is enchanting to say the least. Try them out and you will thank us later. Scroll on to take a look at our picks.
Beardo Whisky Smoke Eau De Parfum
This perfume is a premium one and has a strong and masculine fragrance. Its notes include Whiskey, Tobacco, Coriander, Sandalwood, Patchouli and Vanilla. It has a long lasting fragrance and will instantly put one in a good mood. An ideal gifting option for men, this one is perfect for both day and night wear. It comes in a nice packaging too.
SKINN BY TITAN Raw Perfume for Men, 50ml
This perfume comes in two packaging of 50 ml and 100 ml. It has a long lasting fragrance that is sweet and pleasant. A chemical-free formulation, this one will invigorate one’s senses and boost one’s confidence too. A must buy, this one comes in a great packaging. It is a nice gifting option for men as well.
Park Avenue Perfume for Men
This perfume for men comes in a combo of two. It is an ideal gifting option for men and has a fresh scent. It has a woody , citrusy and musky fragrance and it can literally transport one to a good headspace instantly. A great way to kickstart the day on a positive note, all you need to do is spritz some of it on your pulse points. It also makes for a great and ideal gifting option for men.
Liberty LUXURY Passion & Oud Perfume
This perfume contains notes of Italian bergamot, Grapefruit, Fresh spices, Patchouli, Oakmoss, Amber, among other things. Men will love the fragrance. It will enliven their senses and instantly uplift their mood as well. Thanks to the stylish packaging of this perfume, it will look good on your dressing table as well. You can also fetch a lot of compliments for this perfume choice.
Nautica
This nautica perfume contains notes of Pineapple, Peach, Bergamot, Jasmine, Water lily, Musk, Sandalwood and so on. It will make one feel lively and energetic after every application. Perfect to wear both in day and night time, all you need to do is spritz the perfume on your pulse points for a long-lasting effect. It also makes for a great gifting option for men.
|Perfume
|Price
|Beardo Whisky Smoke Eau De Parfum
|₹1,200.00
|SKINN BY TITAN Raw Perfume for Men, 50ml
|₹1,895.00
|Park Avenue Perfume for Men
|₹1,499.00
|Liberty LUXURY Passion & Oud Perfume
|₹3,299.00
|Nautica
|₹2,450.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.